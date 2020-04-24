Joe Biden: Trump Will Come Up with Plan to ‘Kick Back’ Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, speculated during a Thursday virtual fundraiser that President Donald Trump will attempt to delay the election in November.

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden told attendees at the event billed “A Fabulous Evening With Vice President Joe Biden,” according to a pool report.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the Post Office. Now what in God’s name is that about?” he added. “Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden made the remarks during he was joined by failed White House candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and several Hollywood figures such as Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King, and Kristin Chenoweth.

At another part of his remarks, Biden also claimed President Trump “is already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to U.S. Postal Service.”

“It’s un-American,” he declared.

The former vice president also said that Russian will attempt to interfere in the White House race, stating: “I guarantee, I promise you the Russians did interfere in our election, and I guarantee you they are doing it again with two other major actors.”

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trumps called Biden a “sleepy guy in the basement of a house,” who doesn’t want to debate him face-to-face.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen,” the president said during his daily press briefings. “We have a sleepy guy in the basement of a house that the press is giving a free pass to, who doesn’t want to do debates because of COVID.”

“They’re keeping him sheltered because of coronavirus and he’s not moving around too much,” he added. “Whether or not he’s going to be the nominee, I don’t have any idea.”