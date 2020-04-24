Jill Biden: Michelle Obama Would Make ‘Wonderful’ Vice President

US First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and Dr. Jill Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017.
AFP/Saul Loeb/Pool
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Friday on CNN’s New Day, Jill Biden, former second lady and wife of presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, said that former first lady Michelle Obama would make a “wonderful” vice president.

A transcript is as follows:

ALISYN CAMEROTA: I know that your husband is in the process of considering a running mate. Who do you want it to be?

JILL BIDEN: Oh my goodness. There’s so many qualified, strong women and you’ve seen them in the process that we’ve gone through. I’m going to leave that up to him. I think that Joe has always said that he and Barack [Obama] shared the same values and that is what was so important to him and that’s why they got along so well and I think that’s who he will look for — a woman who has the same values that he does. I think that’s really important.

CAMEROTA: I have a suggestion. This is just off the top of my head, maybe former first lady Michelle Obama?

BIDEN: I’d love it if Michelle [Obama] would agree to it. I think she’s had it with politics. She’s so good at everything she does. That would be wonderful.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.