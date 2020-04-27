Jill Biden Talks ‘True Leadership’ as Joe Biden Looks On in Bizarre Viral Video

A viral video made the rounds Sunday featuring Dr. Jill Biden speaking about “leadership” while her husband, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, looked on silently, frowning oddly, as if unable to speak.

The former second lady said:

And together, we’re just getting started. This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership: having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics, and serve every American no matter where they live or what they believe.

Only one candidate in this election has all three: my husband, our next President of the United States: Joe Biden!

Biden smiled when his name was called. Otherwise, he stared straight ahead at the camera, frowning.

Jill Biden: “This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership — having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics.” pic.twitter.com/lhwvRiaXHT — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2020

The video reinforced suspicions that Biden, 77, is not entirely capable of campaigning on his own, or is being pushed to run for president despite his advanced age.

Reactions (via Twitchy.com) expressed both alarm and amusement:

If I was facing a constant stream of claims that I’m throwing my husband into the most stressful job in the world as his brain turns to tapioca pudding, I probably wouldn’t put out a video where I do all the talking and he looks like someone struggling to stand on his own. https://t.co/Wm0rQoZUOP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

Joe looks like a hostage! #freejoebiden — TikiD (@Terio818) April 27, 2020

Speculation has mounted that the Democratic Party might try to find a way to replace Biden before the election. However, he continues to rack up endorsements — the latest being that of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Pelosi called Biden “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.”

