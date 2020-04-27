Kamala Harris: 2020 Election About ‘Whether We Live or Die’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Monday said during a Biden campaign virtual town hall that this November’s presidential election is about “whether we live or die.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

SYMONE SANDERS: Vice President Biden believes this is an issue we can’t talk enough about. We know that the coronavirus does not discriminate onto how it affects people. But it is a virus that dispositionally is killing people of color; Black people, Latino folks, Indigenous, Native American, Native Pacific Island folks, in this country and that is why it’s important to not only have this conversation, but to get to very substantive solutions that Vice President Biden is committed to finding.

I’m going to give the final word to our illustrious leader of this call today, Senator Harris. Senator you have been just beating the drum on this issue, on election protection for this fall, on holding the Trump administration accountable, so we say thank you for your voice and work.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS: Elections matter. Elected leaders we’ve seen at this moment in this crisis, depending on who it is, we’ve seen leaders like [Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms] or [San Francisco Mayor London Breed]. We’ve seen the leadership at people will take on because they know the people. The people rely on them. And elections matter. We have seen a president in Donald Trump who lies to the American people, who does not embrace truth or speak truth, someone who is obviously so much more concerned about himself than the people he represents. We’ve seen a failure of leadership that’s resulted in great damage to our country.

The pandemic is not over, it’s going to go on for a little while. I cannot stress enough to folks — I’m here in D.C. so I see this stuff right up close — who occupies that seat in the White House really matters. This election in November is going to determine so many things about our future and it’s literally going to be about our health and whether we live or die, the state of our economy and whether we have a job… it’s going to determine where we will be for future generations and it’s going to determine it quite immediately.