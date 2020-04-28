Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), the Never Trump libertarian-leaning congressman who quit the Republican Party earlier last year, has launched an exploratory committee for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination after recently teasing a possible bid for the White House.

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening.

“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president,” he added.

Libertarian Party officials will meet May 2 to reschedule their national convention, which was originally slated to take place in Austin, Texas, on May 21-25, but was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Declared Libertarian Party presidential candidates include IT-businessman John McAfee and former California Superior Court Judge James Gray.

Earlier April, Amash revealed that was examining a potential run for the White House after President Donald Trump affirmed that he has “total” authority over when states will lift their respective lockdowns that were implemented as part of an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Amash departed the Republican Party last July, claiming his colleagues had refused to stop “misbehavior” by President Trump and allowed his administration to run up the national debt.

“This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name,” the Michigan Republican said ahead of his support for a House impeachment resolution in October. “To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.”

President Trump applauded the departure of Amash from the Republican Party, calling him a “total loser.”

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party,” he tweeted at the time. “No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”

Amash’s sharp criticism of the GOP and President Trump has earned him a primary challenge from Michigan State Rep. Jim Lower (R) and Army National Guardsman Tom Norton.