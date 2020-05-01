Joe Biden: ‘No One that I’m Aware of Ever Was Been Made Aware of Any Complaint’

Appearing Friday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, former Vice President Joe Biden had another “brain freeze” moment, repeating himself and trailing off as he claimed he is unaware of any sexual harassment complaint against him from former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

"No one that I'm aware of ever was been made aware of any complaint a formal complaint made by or a complaint by Tara Reade against me at the time this allegedly happened 27 years ago or until they I announced for presi–well I guess it was in April or May of this year." Got it? pic.twitter.com/84OA6w3LYv — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 1, 2020

A transcript is as follows: