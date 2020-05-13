Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Wednesday called on former Vice President Joe Biden to “come out of hibernation” and explain why he unmasked then-incoming National Security Advisor Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn.

Paul said at a press conference:

He needs to come out of hibernation and [reporters] need to ask Vice President Biden, ‘What kind of a person eavesdrops, is that something that we think is a legitimate function of government, to eavesdrop on your opponents without a warrant? To illegally unmask them and listen to their private conversation?’

Paul added:

From the very beginning, General Flynn’s been treated very poorly by his country. A guy who’s served 33 years has been treated very poorly, but this is an abuse of power that should not rest, and it should make every American worry that if Vice President Biden were elevated to the top office, would he again use this kind of power on political opponents? And the other side needs to realize, this is the exactly what they’re accusing President Trump of, but he was actually acquitted on that charge, they have now found that Vice President Biden is guilty of using government to go after a political opponent.

He also called on the Senate to “immediately” hold hearings on the unmasking of Flynn’s name:

The Senate must immediately hold hearings on this! Clapper, Comey, Brennan and even Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath. What did the former president know? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Paul comments came after Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell released to members of Congress a list of names of government officials who unmasked Flynn’s name in intelligence gathered during surveillance of foreign targets.

The list of names of those who requested the unmasking of Flynn’s name included:

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power

Director for National Intelligence James Clapper

Deputy Chief of Mission to Italy and Republic of San Marino Kelly Degnan (now Ambassador to Georgia)

U.S. Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino, John R. Phillips

CIA director John Brennan

U.S. Treasury Office of Intelligence and Analysis Patrick Conlon

Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew

Acting Assistant Treasury Secretary Arthur “Danny” McGlynn

Acting Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Mike Neufeld

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Raskin

Under Secretary Treasury Nathan Sheets

Acting Under Secretary Treasury Adam Szubin

U.S. NATO Advisor Robert Bell

U.S. Representative to the NATO Military Committee Vice Admiral John Christenson

FBI Director James Comey

U.S. NATO Office of the Defense Advisor Policy Advisor for Russia Lt. Col. Paul Geehreng

U.S. NATO Defense Advisor James Hursh

U.S. Deptuy Chief of Mission to NATO Lee Litzenberger (now Ambassador to Azerbaijan)

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Douglas Lute

U.S. NATO Political Office Scott Parrish

Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

U.S. NATO Political Advisor Tamir Waser

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John Bass

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough

Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration Michael Dempsey

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O’Sullivan

Vice President Joe Biden

