Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor in President Barack Obama’s administration, said Thursday she feels “humbled and honored” that former Vice President Joe Biden is considering her as a possible running mate.

“I would certainly say yes,” Rice told PBS host Margaret Hoover in an interview.

“Wow,” Hoover responded.

“Should I say no?” Rice laughed.

She added that anyone who was asked the question about accepting a running mate position typically said yes.

“I’m humbled and honored to be among the extremely accomplished women who are reportedly being considered in that regard,” she said.

Rice has taken an active role in criticizing President Donald Trump and defending the Obama/Biden legacy.

“I know Joe Biden well, I’ve worked with him very closely, I know he’ll be a great president of the United States,” Rice said.