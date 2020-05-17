Andrew Yang: Biden WH Win ‘Would Not Preclude Me from Running’ in ’24

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said on Friday that even if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House this year, he will still consider running for president in 2024.

In an interview with “Trumper4Yang,” who is an Idaho Republican who became a vocal supporter of Yang’s candidacy and universal basic income during the 2020 election cycle, Yang said: “I’m operating as if I am going to run for office again, possibly president.”

“Nothing has changed from my perspective in the sense that the problems are bigger and more immediate than ever, and I ran for president this past cycle to try and solve them and I’m still working to solve them in any way I can,” Yang said. “So one thing I will say to you — if the democrats were to win this year, that would not preclude me from running in 2024 if I thought that was a better approach to solve the problems that I care so deeply about that are wrecking our lives and communities in many many cases.”

Yang said he is not driven by “conventional political dynamics” where he has “to be running against a Republican.”

“I have a certain vision for the country that I think we need to move towards, and I’m just going to try and make that happen in any way possible,” Yang said.

Numerous Democrats are keeping their 2024 options even if Biden wins, especially in light of reports that have suggested that Biden may decide to serve just one term if he concludes voters elected him primarily to push the “reset.” Progressives who think Biden is too beholden to corporatist interests have been urging left-wing voters to just vote for Biden to “stop the bleeding” resulting from a “dangerous” and “incompetent” incumbent who is “in over his head” in the White House.