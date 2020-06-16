Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are not sold on the polls that show former Vice President Joe Biden with a growing lead over President Donald Trump.

The Democrats made their remarks at a Michigan Women for Biden event on Monday, the Detroit News reported.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, look at the numbers,'” Dingell said. “I don’t believe these numbers.”

Dingell said given the events of the past few months, a lot can unfold over the next few months leading up to November’s election.

“The world is upside down and not one of us on this phone call would have predicted that the world will be as it is today,” she said.

Dingell said she felt the same way about the polls that favored Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016.

“Four years ago, many of you on this phone call thought that I was nuts,” Dingell said. “I was in enough communities and heard enough people talking that I was very worried about the outcome of that election.”

Fox News reported on a poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal that shows Biden seven points ahead of Trump nationally. A RealClear Politics poll average has Biden up 7.3 points over Trump in Michigan.

Whitmer, who was at one point on the list of Biden’s possible vice presidential picks, agreed with Dingell.

“We don’t want people to get complacent or for people to think showing up in Michigan doesn’t matter,” she said. “I know Joe Biden gets it. I know he’ll be here.”

