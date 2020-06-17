Poll: Public Vastly Prefers ‘All Lives Matter’ over ‘Black Lives Matter’ by 2:1

Twice as may Americans back the “All Lives Matter” slogan over the “Black Lives Matter” slogan, says a new Rasmussen survey of 1,000 likely voters.

Among blacks, a 47 percent plurality picked “All Lives Matter” over the 44 percent who picked “Black Lives Matter.”

The June 15-16 poll asked respondents: “Which statement is closest to your own?”

“Black Lives Matter” was picked by 30 percent of voters, including 35 percent of voters under age 40, and 63 percent of liberals.

“All Lives Matter” was picked by 59 percent of all voters, 58 percent of swing-voters, and 56 percent of “moderate” voters.

“Black Lives Matter” was more favored by wealthier people. It was backed by just 34 percent of people earning less than $30,000 but by 53 percent of people who earn above $200,000. The slogan was picked by just 22 percent of high school graduates but by 41 percent of people with professional degrees.

In contrast, “All Lives Matter” was picked by 54 percent of people under 40, by 60 percent of whites, by 61 percent of people who are neither black nor white, by 67 percent of people who earn between $30,000 and $50,000, by 70 percent of high-school graduates, and by 59 percent of college graduates.

The poll showed that 55 percent of people who strongly disapprove of Trump prefer “Black Lives Matter.” But 63 percent of people who “somewhat” approve or disapprove of Trump prefer the “All Lives Matter.”

The partisan gap is wide. Seventy-seven percent of conservatives prefer ‘All Lives Matter,” while 63 percent of liberals prefer “Black Lives Matter.” However, 29 percent of liberals prefer “All Lives Matter.”

Democrats are almost evenly split. Forty-six percent back “Black Lives Matter,’ while 48 percent prefer “All Lives matter.”

Twelve percent of respondents picked a third option: “Neither statement reflects your point of view.”

Just two percent said they were “not sure.”