***Live Updates*** Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma: ‘Great American Comeback’ Rallies Begin

Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:56 PM: Trump now talking about another NASDAQ record. And 401Ks. Trump says if the country doesn’t do anything stupid in November, the country will have the “greatest economic year” ever next year. He says if Democrats gain power, then the rioters will be in charge and “no one will be safe” and nobody will have control.

He says Biden is just a “helpless puppet” of the radical left.

Trump says Biden has never been “radical left” (he also doesn’t think Biden is on the “radical left”) but the radical left just controls him.

Trump says the left will do whatever it takes to stop his campaign. Trump claims a bunch of “maniacs” tried to disrupt the rally.

Trump, in Tulsa, says his supporters are not as violent but it won’t be pretty for the other side if something ever happened.

8:51 PM: Trump now back to left-wing radicals tearing down Thomas Jefferson statues and beheading Columbus statues except for when Italians (“I love Italians) surrounded statues and saved them. He rips left-wing radicals for tearing down a George Washington statue and wrapping it in a burning American flag. Trump wants anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year.

 

Trump also wants Washington Gov. Inslee to ask him to help Seattle get rid of CHAZ/CHOP. Trump now says Biden doesn’t control the “radical maniacs.” He says when he isn’t confusing his wife with his sister he is saying, “get me out of here.”

8:47 PM: Trump now talking about how he wanted to just wet his lips with water at West Point because he was “working hard.” He says he didn’t want to get water on the tie. He is now drinking water with one hand. He says the media gave him another disease after West Point. Crowd is chanting “Trump! Trump!” after he sipped water.

8:42 PM: Trump babbling about walking down the West Point ramp. He apparently has never heard of Barbara Streisand.

He is now mimicking his walk and says he didn’t like the fact that he was “bent over” and says his opponents will use the image in ads. Trump says he looked “very handsome” while walking down the ramp and didn’t want to fall in front of the media.

NYT’s Haberman having fun with this rally:

8:32 PM: Trump now says: “Let’s open the schools, please.” He says “we gotta get them open” in the fall.

Now he says the unhinged left-wing mob is trying to desecrate history, tear down statues, and cancel and punish anyone who does not absolutely conform to their agenda. He talks about their “cruel campaign of censorship and exclusion” that tries to “demolish our  heritage.”

He says the left also wants to defund the police. He says he first thought the left was only kidding but they aren’t if you look at what’s going on in Minneapolis. He talks about bad “hombres” breaking windows in Minneapolis. Trump says these people are “stone-cold crazy.”

Trump says vote for him “if you want to save our heritage” and says “you’re so lucky I’m your president.”

8:27 PM: Trump now mocking Seattle for allowing an autonomous zone. Trump says it’s probably better to just “watch that disaster” in liberal areas like Seattle instead of “straightening it out fast.” Trump says it’s better to “let it simmer” for a little bit to see what the “left-wing radicals” will do to the country. He talks about left-wing radicals rioting, looting, burning down buildings, and injuring police officers and thousands of people only to hear the fake news say “what a beautiful rally it was.”

Trump says the fake news media never talk about “Covid” when tens of thousands of protesters march in cities and loot. He says the press never talks about “Covid-19” and “masks” and, desperately craving an applause line, Trump says it gets further and further away from China and the “Chinese virus.” Like a wrestler now competing for lower-tier titles, not getting his usual pop, and throwing every gimmick up against the wall to get the pop he once got.

8:26 PM: Trump says the protesters outside are “thugs” and not “wonderful” like “the Boston Tea Party.” Trump says the fake news media are trying to insist that the protesters are “peaceful.”

8;25 PM: Trump says if AOC is in charge of energy, it will make the “pandemic look like child’s play….”

8:20 PM: Trump says he never knew the D.C. swamp was so bad. He says it is “deep and thick” with bad characters.

He is now talking about fair trade deals and (after a few seconds) passing the largest tax cuts in the history of the country. He says Democrats “want to raise your taxes.” Now on to passing “more regulation cuts” than any administration in the country’s history.

Trump says Biden often gets the state wrong. Trump claims that hasn’t happened to him (left will troll him for days if there is tape of him slipping up even once now).

8:18 PM: Trump now talks about building up the U.S. military. He says everything is built in the U.S.A. He now talks about passing VA choice and thanks Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe (R).

8:15 PM: Trump says the “silent majority is stronger than ever before.” He says: “Five months from now, we are going to defeat Sleepy Joe Biden.” Trump says Republicans are the “party of law and order.”

Trump talks up his “all-time record” of confirming conservative federal judges. He also talks about his “two great Supreme Court Justices.”

“We could get a few more,” Trump adds.

He says Biden gets a “pass” from the media.

8:10 PM: Trump takes the stage.

“We begin our campaign,” Trump says. “You are warriors. Thank you. We had some very bad people outside… They were doing bad things.”

Trump says he appreciates the crowd.

Trump says Oklahoma’s elected officials have told him he is doing very well in the state. He seems genuinely thrilled by his good numbers in Oklahoma.

8:05 PM: Trump expected to take the stage soon.

7:50 PM: Pence mentions that Planned Parenthood endorsed Biden. He says he could not be prouder to stand with a president who stands for life. Pence talks about all 50 states “re-opening” and says, “the transition to greatness has begun.”

7:46 PM: Pence says what happened to George Floyd shocked the country and justice will be served. He says there is no excuse for what happened to George Floyd. But he says there is also no excuse for the rioting, looting, and violence that followed. He said Biden issued a statement and Trump sent in the National Guard. Pence says we are not going to defund the police–“not now, not ever.”

7:38: PM: Pence now on stage to warm up the crowd. The vice president talks about setting the stage for the “great American comeback” before getting into his standard introductory remarks. He says a movement was born four years ago and the movement looks like it’s doing fine tonight. Crowd chants “Sleepy Joe” after Pence mentions Biden, who he says wants to “raise taxes.” Pence says Biden wants to go back to “economic surrender” and “will cost America jobs.”

Trump’s haters just trolling the campaign:

7:35 PM:

7:30 PM: Trump arrives in Oklahoma.

7:05 PM: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will not be speaking outside before the rally because apparently there were just a few people in the “overflow” area. Not scheduling the event at Skelly Field (or in Norman… or in Stillwater) could have been a tell.

 

 

.

