National Poll: Biden Doubles Lead over Trump to 12 Points

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has doubled his lead over President Donald Trump to 12 points, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey obtained by The Hill.

56 percent of likely voters support Biden’s campaign for the White House, while 44 percent stated that they support President Trump. Last month’s poll found Biden enjoyed a six-point lead over the incumbent president.

“After 11 months of improving ratings, Trump in the last month set back to below 50 percent in his handling of the crisis after the Clorox press conference as he pulled back from the daily briefings,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll’s Mark Penn.

“He continues to lag in the national presidential horse race while Biden’s numbers have shown no change up or down,” Penn added, before cautioning that, “this race is far from over and both candidates have potentially winning scenarios.”

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey, conducted between June 17th and 18th, was comprised of 1,886 registered voters.

In addition to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, other surveys show Biden leads President Trump swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, though by a more narrow margin than failed Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

