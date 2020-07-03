***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Mount Rushmore Independence Day Celebration

Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening.

A fireworks show will follow Trump’s remarks.

Trump and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) have been ripped for not requiring masks and social distancing at the event. Activists are also protesting the existence of Mount Rushmore, saying it was built on stolen land by a KKK sympathizer, and warning that the fireworks show (the first since 2009) could cause wildfires.

11:05 PM: Trump says children are being taught to hate our country and believe that the Founders are “villains.”

10:57 PM: Trump now rips “cancel culture” as “totalitarianism.” He says this “attack” on liberty must be stopped, and this “dangerous” movement will be exposed. He says there is a “new far-left fascism” in schools, newsrooms, and even corporate boardrooms. He says you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, and punished if you do not partake in the “left-wing cultural revolution” that is trying to overthrow the American revolution that lifted humanity to new heights of discovery and progress.

He says that is why he is going to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

10:54 PM: Trump says 1776 was the culmination of thousands of years of Western Civilization.

He says there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing that our ancestors fought so hard for.

He says the nation is witnessing a mercilessly campaign to wipe out history, defame heroes, and indoctrinate children.

Trump says angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.

Trump says most have no idea what they are doing but some people no exactly what they are doing. He says they think the American people are soft and submissive but the American people will not allow their history and culture to be taken from them.

10:51 PM: Trump wishes everyone a happy Independence Day. He thanks the doctors working hard to “kill the virus.” He now thanks the state’s Congressional delegation. He says there is no better place to celebrate American Independence than below the “magnificent” Mount Rushmore.

He says he is here to proclaim: “This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced. Their legacy will never ever be destroyed.” He says their achievements will never be erased before saying, “Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom.”

Trump says no nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America.

10:50 PM: Trump finally takes the stage to deliver his remarks.

10:40 PM: Noem says there has been an organized campaign to “wipe away the lessons of history” to “discredit America’s founding principles.”

She also notes that America could have had a king after the British defeat but instead got a man who walked away from his position as commader-in-chief” and then walked away from the presidency. She then reads Teddy Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena.”

10:30 PM: Gov. Noem speaks first. Loud cheers when Noem asks who is visiting the state for the first time. She welcomes home the 174th Cyber Protection Unit (involved in Operation Enduring Freedom).

10:15 PM: Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take the stage for the playing of the national anthem. South Dakota native Mary Hart is the emcee.

9:45 PM: At the top of the hour, Trump is expected to deliver remarks that “will tell the truth about America’s history” and go after the “left-wing mob.” Trump has landed at Mount Rushmore.

 

 

Protests before Trump arrival:

Umbrellas allowed?

Tribal Leaders Want Mount Rushmore Removed:

.

