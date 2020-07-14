Only 54 percent of likely voters believe that presumptive Democrat 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden can handle debating President Donald Trump on the national stage, according to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The survey found that 36 percent of voters disagree and think he is incapable of debating the president, while another 11 percent said they were not sure of Biden’s capacity to debate.

Of the likely voters, 38 percent think Biden has dementia, and 61 percent of voters think he should address that issue publicly, according to another Rasmussen survey on the topic.

Sixty-eight percent of the American people think it is at least “important” that Trump and Biden hold a televised debate this fall, with voters saying Biden and Trump should hold at least one or more televised debates this fall, while 51 percent say its “very important” that these debates be held.

But the majority of voters, 56 percent, say it would hurt Biden’s candidacy if he declined to debate Trump, while 29 percent say it would not have an impact on his bid for the White House. Only nine percent of likely voters said it would help Biden’s chances for the presidency if he decided not to debate Trump.

Biden’s campaign refused Trump’s request to take part in more than three debates, and Thomas Friedman, a New York Times columnist, recently urged Biden to rethink the conditions in which the three debates are held.