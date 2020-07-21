Lara Trump: Biden ‘Trojan Horse for the Very Far-Left Socialist Marxist Democrats’

Lara Trump, campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, said defining former Vice President Joe Biden as in league with “far-left socialist Marxist Democrats” is key to President Donald Trump’s campaign strategy. She offered her remarks on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“People know who Joe Biden is, but they don’t know about Joe Biden,” she said. “They don’t know what policies he’s stood for throughout the tenure he’s had in Washington, DC as a career politician. What we have found from our own internal numbers is that when you define who Joe Biden is and you talk about all of the things he’s done throughout his career, he becomes a much more unlikable candidate to people.”

She continued, “Defining our opponent and talking about who Joe Biden is [includes] talking about his cozy past with communist China, [and] talking about the fact that he supported the Clinton crime bill, which disproportionately incarcerated young black men in this country.”

Trump highlighted Biden’s affiliations with some of the country’s most openly left-wing politicians, identifying the Biden campaign’s work with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

LISTEN:



“[We need] to talk about Joe Biden and make sure that people know who this guy is,” she added. “He’s not just this kind of feeble old man. If he became president, and we have to impress this upon people, he would be beholden to the very far-left radical folks in that party.”

Trump noted Biden’s selection of Ocasio-Cortez as a campaign advisor on “climate change” and naming of O’Rourke as his lead on “the gun problem.” She also highlighted the former vice president’s “unity” pact with Sanders.

A “big focus” of the president’s reelection campaign is “defining our opponent,” she held. “[Biden] is the true Trojan horse for the very far-left socialist Marxist Democrats that are running that party, right now.”

Biden’s pledge to select a woman as his running mate is an insult to the intelligence of female voters, stated Trump.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats [are] doing what they always do, pandering for votes [with] identity politics,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has been very clear. He’s choosing a woman as his running mate, as if women are dumb enough to think, ‘Well, hey, that’s a great idea. If he picks a woman as his vice-presidential running mate, then I’ll vote for him.'”

Trump went on, “You tried it in 2016 with Hillary Clinton, Democrats. We were not falling for it then. We’re not going to fall for it now. It’s actually insulting to think women are that stupid that we would vote based on somebody’s gender or what they look like, but I’ll leave it to the Democrats to continue that trend. Women are smart, and they’re always going to vote for their own best interests.”

She also highlighted Biden’s apparent impaired cognition.

“Joe Biden barely even knows where he is,” she said. “This guy can barely put together two coherent sentences.”

News media “don’t want people to see [Biden’s] cognitive decline,” she remarked, adding, “This man does not have all his faculties about him. It would be terrifying to have him lead this country.”

Trump joins Katrina Pierson, Mercedes Schlapp, and Kimberly Guilfoyle at 8:00 p.m. Eastern every night during The Right View, a web show streamed across the president’s official campaign social media profiles.

Join us tonight at 8pm for The Right View @TeamTrump online! Joining me as always will be @KatrinaPierson, @kimguilfoyle & @mercedesschlapp AND special guest tonight @TheLeoTerrell 🇺🇸 see you at 8! 👉🏽 https://t.co/zXlulcpZfN pic.twitter.com/Wb0G6n34oE — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) July 8, 2020

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.