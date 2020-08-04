Live Updates*** MI, KS, MO, AZ, WA Election Results

Five states (Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Washington) hold primary elections on Tuesday evening. In Kansas, Kris Kobach will try to win the Republican Senate nomination against Rep. Roger Marshall. Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) faces a primary challenge in Michigan while Cori Bush, who is backed by the Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO). Voters in Missouri will also vote to expand Medicaid while Sheriff Joe Arpaio will attempt to make a comeback in Arizona.

All times Eastern.

8:59 PM: KS:

More than 40k votes in Johnson Co. so far — Marshall leads Kobach 31.0%-22.6%, w/ Hamilton in 3rd at 20.5%. Kobach lost Johnson 37%-43% in the 2018 #KSGov race, so this is generally good for Marshall, although it suggests the winner in this race could win well under 40%. #KSSen — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) August 5, 2020

8:55 PM: KS: Watkins was charged with voter fraud.

If Watkins loses in #KS02, he'll be the fourth candidate endorsed by Trump to lose a primary this cycle. The president hasn't been very active in this primary, but Watkins is an honorary co-chair of Trump's Kansas reelection team. https://t.co/80gMFlxRKs — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 5, 2020

8:50 PM: MO: Bush urging supporters to stay in line:

REMEMBER #MO01: If you are in line, stay in line!!! — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 5, 2020

8:45 PM: MI: Wayne County has no idea when results will be reported.

Expect late results from Wayne Co tonight, if at all: pic.twitter.com/1i9qfC25ZG — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) August 4, 2020

8:40 PM: KS:

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall leads in the KS Senate race in advance voting returns for Johnson County. Kris Kobach is second. pic.twitter.com/JuyDp8pqSu — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) August 5, 2020

8:25 PM: MO:

Lincoln County, Missouri has counted 15 of its 17 precincts. (And there may still be a lot of mail-in ballots.) It's quite a small county, but this is interesting. Trump got 76% of the vote here.

The YES to expanding Medicaid is getting 52% for now. — Taniel (@Taniel) August 5, 2020

8:10 PM: KS:

The watch party for Kris Kobach is underway. We have team coverage from several watch party locations tonight on @KCTV5 News at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/NvDCZ0J7x8 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 4, 2020

With apologies to Hank Williams, Jr. and MNF, are you ready for some VOTING???? All my rowdy friends are up for Tuesday night! Thread on what I'm covering/looking for tonight. KS, MI, and MO close first around 8pm ET (some polls will close an hour later cuz of time zones). 1/x — Henry Olsen (@henryolsenEPPC) August 4, 2020

8:05 PM: MI: Tlaib will address supporters on Facebook Live tonight.

For those following the Tlaib-Jones primary tonight in Michigan, @RashidaTlaib plans to address the election results and supporters at 9:45 p.m. on Facebook Live. Polls close at 8 p.m. Election Night in the age of COVID-19. https://t.co/WU4PftjJq3 — Luke Broadwater☀️ (@lukebroadwater) August 4, 2020

8 PM: Polls closed in Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri.

Establishment Republicans in Kansas have been insisting that if Kobach wins the nomination, Democrat Barbara Bollier could win the Senate seat.

In Missouri, Clay is defending a seat that has been in his family for 50 years. The Justice Democrats have been smart in the types of candidates they have backed against Congressional Black Caucus members.

How does the "these activists are targeting the CBC" argument survive? Since 2018 Justice Democrats has replaced three white Dems with non-white Dems (AOC, Pressley, Bowman). Its challengers to CBC members are, in every case, also black. https://t.co/WP3IOSXzdP — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2020

Tlaib tells voters that her name is not on the ballot in Michigan. She is defending her seat in a rematch against Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council president whom she narrowly defeated two years ago. Jones had been elected to serve the end of former Rep. John Conyers’ term.