***Live Updates*** MI, KS, MO, AZ, WA Election Results

In general elections, roughly 4 in 10 voters cast their ballots in ways other than in person on Election Day, making them unreachable by interviewers positioned outside polling places. | M. Spencer Green, File/AP Photo
Tony Lee

Five states (Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Washington) hold primary elections on Tuesday evening. In Kansas, Kris Kobach will try to win the Republican Senate nomination against Rep. Roger Marshall. Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) faces a primary challenge in Michigan while Cori Bush, who is backed by the Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO). Voters in Missouri will also vote to expand Medicaid while Sheriff Joe Arpaio will attempt to make a comeback in Arizona.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

8:59 PM: KS:

8:55 PM: KS: Watkins was charged with voter fraud.

8:50 PM: MO: Bush urging supporters to stay in line:

8:45 PM: MI: Wayne County has no idea when results will be reported.

8:40 PM: KS:

8:25 PM: MO:

8:10 PM: KS:

8:05 PM: MI: Tlaib will address supporters on Facebook Live tonight.

8 PM: Polls closed in Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri.

Establishment Republicans in Kansas have been insisting that if Kobach wins the nomination, Democrat Barbara Bollier could win the Senate seat.

In Missouri, Clay is defending a seat that has been in his family for 50 years. The Justice Democrats have been smart in the types of candidates they have backed against Congressional Black Caucus members.

Tlaib tells voters that her name is not on the ballot in Michigan. She is defending her seat in a rematch against Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council president whom she narrowly defeated two years ago. Jones had been elected to serve the end of former Rep. John Conyers’ term.

 

.

