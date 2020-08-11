The Colombian socialist leader Gustavo Petro said Monday that he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden if he could participate in the U.S. election.

During an appearance on CNN Español, the Colombian senator said, “Well, if I could vote, which I can’t since I’m not a citizen of the United States, but if I could vote in the interest of my Latin American people I would vote for Biden without the least bit of doubt.”

Petro is a former M-19 guerrilla leader, and “had the task of doing community work and propaganda” for the group, according to Colombia Reports.

The self-described “progressive” former mayor of Bogota ran unsuccessfully for president of Colombia in 2018.

He also posted his support for Biden on Twitter:

No es Trump amigos de Caracol, es su campaña en la Florida llena de destacados uribistas. Si estuviera en EEUU con derecho al voto yo votaría por Biden, sólo para salvar a la humanidad de una hecatombe. https://t.co/03jhe8SBTm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 5, 2020

“If I were in the US with the right to vote, I would vote for Biden, only to save humanity from a catastrophe,” Petro wrote, according to the Twitter translation.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full episodes at iHeartRADIO. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.