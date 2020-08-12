Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Kamala Harris ‘Will Be Running the Show’ if Joe Biden Is Elected

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the “poster child for political opportunism,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), offering her remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“When you talk about a political opportunist, this is what you have with Kamala Harris,” said Blackburn. “She was going to be a tough-in-crime prosecutor, but we’re not going to go after these murderers [or] rapists. We’re going to defy everybody and not call for the death penalty. Things of that nature. There is that inconsistency which leads you to believe that she is an opportunist.”

Blackburn maintained, “[Harris] is the poster child for political opportunism, going back to day one of her career. … It’s one thing to be ambitious and hardworking. It is another thing to be a political opportunist and say and do whatever is popular in the moment — what you think is going to raise your profile in that moment.”

LISTEN:

Harris is a “political chameleon” who “is whatever you want her to be at that time,” assessed Blackburn. She said most Americans are turned off by such “inconsistencies” and “just want to know where [politicians] are on the issues.”

The Biden-Harris campaign is the most left-wing political campaign America has seen from a major party, observed Blackburn.

“With the selection of Kamala Harris, the left now has the most leftist radical team that they have had as a [ticket] for their party,” said Blackburn. “The VP is going to really be the one running the show in this administration if they were to win.”

American voters desire “authenticity,” concluded Blackburn.

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

