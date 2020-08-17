Armed St. Louis Couple to Take Part in GOP Convention

The armed St. Louis couple who went viral holding guns to keep protesters away from their home will take part in the upcoming Republican Convention.

The Washington Post reports that Mark and Patricia McCloskey “will be part of the largely digital Republican National Convention next week.”

On June 28, 2020, a video was posted to Twitter showing the McCloskeys holding firearms to protect their home:

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

On June 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported an investigation had been opened against the McCloskeys and the New York Post quoted St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner saying, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

Gardner added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

On July 11, 2020, Breitbart News reported the rifle in the June 28th video was seized from the McCloskey’s home as police executed a search warrant.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) spoke in support of the McCloskeys in mid-July.

The Hill reported Parson saying the McCloskeys “did what they legally should do.”

He added, “A mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves.”

The Post reports that the McCloskeys “will appear on behalf of the president” at the Republican Convention.

