David Bossie: All Democrats Have Is Hate for this President

President of Citizens United, David Bossie, on Tuesday pointed out the Democrat Party was abnormally obsessed with President Donald Trump during their national convention.

“The one thing that the American people are going to take from this week is that the Democrats have no positive policy agenda for the American people,” Bossie said. “All they have … is their hatred for this president.”

Bossie, who serves as an advisor for President Trump’s re-election campaign, discussed the conventions during an interview with Breitbart News Political Editor Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius/XM Patriot 125.

The two exchanged their views as the second night of the Democrat convention unfolded.

“These losers have nothing else to offer the American people, they hate this president, they hate him viscerally, they hate him with every fiber of their being, and they will do whatever it takes,” Bossie continued.

He mocked the Democrat Party for bringing out old political figures like John Kerry and Chuck Schumer to speak to voters.

“This is a travesty for the American people that they have to watch the same old politicians being trotted out,” he said.

He also ripped the corporate media for giving the speakers and the convention rave reviews despite an increasingly negative tone.

“The mainstream media, they’ve just lied for the last five years about Donald Trump, they’ve really become a Super PAC for the Democrats,” he said.