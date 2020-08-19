CLAIM: President Trump failed to protect and “tore” apart an illegal alien, Alejandra Juarez, who was deported in August 2018, according to Jaurez’s daughter Estela.

VERDICT: Jaurez was deported due to existing federal immigration laws, which make any illegal alien eligible for deportation, that preceded Trump.

On the third night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC), Jaurez’s deportation story was featured.

“She came to America over 20 years ago as a teenager without papers in search of a better life,” Estela said in a pre-recorded clip. “She married my dad who served as a Marine … my mom worked hard and paid taxes and the Obama administration told her she could stay.”

“Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart,” Estela said about Trump.

Jaurez’s case started in 1998 when she first crossed the United States-Mexico border illegally. After being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol and lying about her immigration status, Jaurez signed an expedited removal order that barred her for life to the U.S. if she returned within five years.

Days later, Jaurez crossed the U.S.-Mexico border again, undetected by Border Patrol. Due to her entering the U.S. illegally, Jaurez was told by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency that she would need to return to Mexico in order to apply for a green card.

Jaurez, though, stayed in the U.S. In 2013, Jaurez was pulled over by police in a traffic stop and was reported to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to her illegal status. Eventually, ICE agents encountered Jaurez.

For years, Jaurez was given a work permit and driver’s license to remain in the U.S. In 2018, Jaurez was deported to Mexico because her violating the expedited removal order that she had signed in 1998.

