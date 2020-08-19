NBC created a firestorm on social media when it deleted its tweet that claimed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not endorse Joe Biden when, in fact, she was speaking in a procedural roll call seconding the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“In one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden: I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for the president of the United States of America,” the tweet said, which is now deleted, but archived for the record.

Editor's note and clarification (1/2): This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process. We have deleted the tweet to prevent its further spread, but it can be seen here for the record. pic.twitter.com/txXo4CCMOt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez first tweeted an explanation about her seconding remarks and included congratulations for Biden.

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let's go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

“If you were confused, no worries!” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.”

“I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

But when NBC’s tweet surfaced, Ocasio-Cortez shot back:

“So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn't it. https://t.co/zf6Wqiotvv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion”:

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. https://t.co/crDlEymgMD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

“This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge”:

This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

NBC tried to cover its mistake by tweeting about Ocasio-Cortez congratulating Biden:

In a tweet after her speech, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained her nomination for Sen. Sanders at #DemConvention, and extended her "deepest congratulations" to Joe Biden. https://t.co/DIU4YYhQYV — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

In a tweet after her speech, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained her nomination for Sen. Sanders at #DemConvention, and extended her “deepest congratulations” to Joe Biden:

Editor's note and clarification (1/2): This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process. We have deleted the tweet to prevent its further spread, but it can be seen here for the record. pic.twitter.com/txXo4CCMOt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

“In a tweet after her speech, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained her nomination for Sen. Sanders at #DemConvention, and extended her “deepest congratulations” to Joe Biden,” NBC tweeted.

