Hunter Biden Vouches for Father’s Honesty at Nominating Convention

Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter, vouched for his father’s “honesty” and integrity on Thursday while introducing the former vice president at the Democratic National Convention.

“We want to tell you what kind of president our dad will be,” Hunter and his younger sister, Ashley Biden, told the convention. “He will be tough and honest.”

Hunter Biden’s appearance at the convention comes as President Donald Trump’s campaign seeks to make him a larger target in the general election. Trump and his allies, in particular, have repeatedly pointed to the younger Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China as proof that the former vice president’s family has profited from his political position.

“Hunter Biden came away with $1.5 billion, of which he gets big fees on. It’s not a possible thing to do,” Trump told Breitbart News in a recent Oval Office interview. “You can’t do that. It doesn’t—nobody has done that. Nobody has done that. China doesn’t do that. But he walked away in ten minutes with one-and-a-half-billion dollars. He gets fees on it. Ukraine, the same thing.”

The Senate Homeland Security Committee is currently investigating whether Hunter Biden or companies connected to him received favorable treatment from the Obama administration. One of the companies central to the probe is Burisma Holdings, on whose board of directors Hunter Biden served between 2014 and 2019. Last year, the company and Hunter Biden were part of the failed effort by Congressional Democrats to remove Trump from office via impeachment.