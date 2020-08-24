Kimberly Klacik is taking on a challenge no one before her has accomplished: Gaining a Congressional seat in Maryland’s 7th District that has never elected a Republican. She is trying to unseat Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who beat Klacik in April’s special election to fill the Congressional seat of the late Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.

But it seems the 38-year-old African-American is going places nonetheless after President Donald Trump tweeted out her now-viral campaign video and she landed a speaking slot on the first night of the Republican National Committee’s 2020 convention on Monday.

After her campaign ad and message went viral, gathering more than 11 million views on her Twitter page, Baltimore Congressional candidate @KimKBaltimore has accepted an invitation to speak at the RNC Monday night. https://t.co/JQuyYunDuN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 24, 2020

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

The video shows Klacik, dressed in a bright red dress and matching high heels, walking through blighted Baltimore neighborhoods that she said have suffered under Democrat leadership.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Klacik, who founded a non-profit to help empower women in the workforce, is a member of the Republican Central Committee and married with a three-year-old daughter:

Klacik, who gained tens of thousands of Twitter followers in the process, said afterward that she hadn’t wanted it “to become a political mess,” but instead wanted city officials to address the area’s poor condition. Her platform includes women’s issues, such as a goal to make oral contraceptives available over the counter at pharmacies to increase access to the medication, which resonates with voters, she said. Her other top issues include supporting Trump’s economic revitalization agenda, encouraging homeownership and improving oversight of federal dollars. https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1297911979529641984

Between Trump’s tweet and an appearance on Fox News, Klacik has gained thousands of new Twitter followers and said more than 200 people have contacted her about helping with her campaign.

She was also named GOP Candidate of the Week by Donald Trump Jr.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter