Cissie Graham Lynch, the daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of Billy Graham, said at the Republican National Committee’s 2020 convention on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is a “fierce advocate” for people of faith.

Lynch said that Christians have not always had the support of the federal government.

“During the Obama-Biden administration, these freedoms were under attack,” Lynch said. “Democrats tried to make faith organizations pay for abortion-inducing drugs.”

“Democrats tried to force adoption agencies to violate their deeply held beliefs,” Lynch said. “Democrats pressured schools to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms.”

“But when ‘We the People’ elected Donald Trump, people of faith suddenly had a fierce advocate in the White House,” Lynch said.

Lynch went on to list Trump’s efforts on behalf of people of faith in the United States and around the world.

“He appointed judges who respect the First Amendment,” Lynch said. “He supported religious beliefs in court.”

“He ensured religious ministries would not be forced to violate their beliefs,” Lynch said. “He withdrew the policies that placed our little girls at risk.”

“On the world stage, President Trump became the first president to talk about the importance of religious freedom at the United Nations, giving hope to people of faith around the world,” Lynch said.

And she warned about what America would become under a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

“The Biden-Harris vision for America leaves no room for people of faith,” Lynch said. “Whether you’re a baker, a florist, or a football coach, they will force the choice between being obedient to God, or to Caesar,” Lynch said, “because the radical Left’s god is government power.”

“So in the words of my grandfather, Billy Graham: ‘Let us stand for political freedom, moral freedom, religious freedom and the rights of all Americans … and let’s never give in to those who would attempt to take it from us.’”

“Tonight, I’m proudly standing in that public square,” Lynch said. “I hope and pray you will join me in voting to reelect President Trump.”

Lynch serves on the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.