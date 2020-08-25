Pam Bondi: Biden Administration Will Only ‘Build the Bidens Back Better’

Florida’s former Attorney General Pam Bondi mocked Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic proposal on Tuesday, claiming during her speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) that given the former vice president’s history, the plan was more likely to “build the Bidens back better.”

“If they want to make this election a choice between who’s been saving America and who’s been swindling America, bring it on,” Bondi said. “Joe says he will build back better… yeah, build the Bidens back better.”

The former Florida attorney general made the comments after delivering a searing indictment of the Biden family. Bondi, in particular, argued that former vice president’s children and siblings had a troubling history of profiting off business ventures tied to his political influence.

“A corrupt Ukrainian oligarch put Hunter [Biden] on the board of his gas company, even though he had no experience in the country — or in the energy sector,” Bondi told the convention. “He only had one qualification that mattered: he was the son of the man in charge of distributing U.S. aid to Ukraine.”

Bondi’s speech comes as the Senate Homeland Security Committee is conducting a probe to determine if Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas conglomerate, where Hunter Biden served on the board, sought to leverage its ties to the former vice president for beneficial treatment from the Obama-era State Department.

As Breitbart News has reported, Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board in April 2014, about the same time his father was tapped to be the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine. Despite having no background in either eastern Europe or the energy industry, Biden was paid as much as $83,000 per month for his services.

Adding to concerns was that he joined the natural gas company at a time when it was actively courting western leaders to prevent scrutiny of its business practices. The same month as the appointment, Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma’s founder, had his assets frozen in the United Kingdom on suspicion of money laundering.

A Ukrainian official with ties to Zlochevsky admitted in October 2019 the only reason Biden was tapped to join Burisma’s board was to “protect” the company from foreign scrutiny.

It is in the context of Burisma and Zlochevsky’s legal troubles that Joe Biden’s influence has raised red flags. The former vice president has particularly drawn questions over his conduct in demanding the Ukrainian government fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in 2016. The demand for Shokin’s ouster was tied to more than $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

The former vice president, who has publicly bragged about the firing, has claimed the demand came from then-President Barack Obama, who had allegedly lost faith in the prosecutor’s ability to tackle corruption. Unofficially, though, it was known that Shokin was investigating both Burisma and Zlochevsky for public corruption.