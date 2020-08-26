Civil rights leader Clarence Henderson spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, saying, “If you do vote for Biden, you don’t know history.”

Henderson made the remarks in response to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s remark in May that if black people are unsure of whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump then “you ain’t black.”

Biden only said he “shouldn’t have said that” this past Sunday in an interview with Robin Roberts.

Henderson went on to describe a little bit about his background as a participant in the civil rights movement as an activist.

“Walking into the Woolworth Department Store on February 2, 1960, I knew it was unlike any day I’d experienced before,” Henderson said. “My friends had been denied service the day before because of the color of their skin. We knew it wasn’t right. But when we went back the next day, I didn’t know whether I was going to come out in a vertical or prone position … in handcuffs going or on a stretcher — or even in a body bag.”

Henderson added that was what “actual peaceful protest can accomplish.”

The civil rights activist and military veteran, who never had a birth certificate and was the first in his family to graduate from a historically-black college (HBCU), stressed that the Republican Party — and President Donald Trump — had done more for Americans than the Democrat Party.

“It was the Republican Party that passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery; it was the Republican Party that passed the 14th Amendment giving black men citizenship; and it was the Republican Party that passed the 15th Amendment giving Black men the right to vote,” he said.

Henderson went on to state that Trump gave a record amount of funding to HBCUs (Breitbart News reported that HBCU funding increased by 17 percent since 2017), created a record amount of jobs for the black community, and passed criminal justice reform through the First Step Act where 91 percent of the inmates released were black.

“These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives. His policies show his heart. He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50!” Henderson said.