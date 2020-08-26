Fact Check: Mike Pence Claims Joe Biden Wants to Defund the Police

CLAIM: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to defund the police.

VERDICT: MOSTLY TRUE. Biden formally opposes demands to “defund the police,” but backs “re-directing” funding from police to other priorities, which is the same thing.

Vice President Mike Pence attacked Biden in his speech to the Republican National Convention (RNC) Wednesday night:

Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a, quote, “implicit bias” against minorities. And when asked whether he’d support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, “Yes, absolutely.” Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities. The hard truth is… you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police – not now, not ever.

Breitbart News handled the question of Biden’s position on “defund the police” in a previous fact check:

While Biden has said he does not want to “defund the police,” he has also said, as The Hill notes, that he wants to “re-direct” funding from policing to other priorities, like mental health, which some on the left have argued will be more effective in preventing crime. This is also what some activists have tried to explain “defund the police” actually means.