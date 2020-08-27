Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) castigated President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, arguing that a pandemic cannot be stopped via a “tweet.”

Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, made the comments while delivering a pre-rebuttal address to Trump’s scheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention this evening.

“Here’s what you have to understand about the nature of pandemic: it’s relentless,” the California lawmaker said. “You can’t stop it with a tweet. You can’t create a distraction and hope it will go away.”

“It doesn’t go away. By its nature a pandemic is unforgiving,” Harris added. “If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic.”

Arguing that Trump had not only mishandled the crisis from the start, but proceeded to “get it wrong, again and again,” Harris implored voters to back the Democrat ticket in November.

“It didn’t have to be this bad,” she said, adding that all America needed at the beginning of the pandemic was “a competent president.”

Harris’s remarks came as the GOP convention has dominated news coverage since the beginning of the week. Although Democrats had hoped their party’s nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, would generate a strong counter-program to draw attention away from Republicans, Such hopes have failed to materialize, with some Democrat strategists even suggesting the former vice president is not doing enough on that front, according to The Hill.

“Has anyone heard anything from Joe Biden this week?” a strategist told that outlet on Thursday. “Are we just going to let them say whatever they want and go unanswered? And I don’t mean on Twitter.”