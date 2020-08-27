Rudy: ‘For President Trump and Us Republicans, All Black Lives Matter’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered an impassioned speech on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday, warning Americans not to make the mistake New York City made.

“Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York!” he said.

Giuliani, who is widely credited with restoring law, order, and prosperity to New York in the 1990s, described his city’s decline since “progressive Democrat” Bill de Blasio was elected mayor in 2013 — the first Democrat to run the city since Giuliani unseated David Dinkins in 1993.

He said:

In 2013 my city elected a self described “progressive Democrat” as mayor. New York City, once described as America’s crime capital, had become, by the mid-1990s, America’s safest large city. Now, today, my city is in shock. Murders, shootings, and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past. We are seeing the return of rioting and looting. During riots, this Democrat mayor, like others, has often prevented the police from making arrests. And even when arrests are made liberal, “progressive” DAs release the rioters so as not to disrupt the rioting. New Yorkers wonder: “How did we get overwhelmed by crime so quickly, and decline so fast?” Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York!

Calling Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden an “obviously defective candidate,” Giuliani said that the former vice president “has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles.”

He then addressed the “unprecedented wave of lawlessness” in the country that he said “began with a truly just cause — the unforgiveable police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.”

Despite the universal condemnation of the killing, the left rejected bipartisan efforts at police reform, Giuliani said, because of their desire for political power:

It seemed for a ‘a few brief shining moments’ like Democrat and Republican leaders would come together with a unified proposal to reduce police misconduct. This possibility was very dangerous to the Left. They had a President to beat and a country to destroy.

Giuliani noted that President Trump supported law enforcement because he believed that black Americans, too, deserved to live in safety, free from crime. “For President Trump and us Republicans, all black lives matter.”

He also addressed Biden directly: “This awesome job of restoring safety for our peoplee, cannot be done from your basement, Joe!:

He concluded: “Mr. President, Make our nation safe again!”

