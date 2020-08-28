Hillary Clinton: Trump Held ‘Law-Breaking Convention’

Hillary Clinton described the Republican National Convention (RNC) as a “law-breaking convention,” making her accusation via her verified profiles on Instagram and Twitter. She did not identify any laws that were allegedly broken by the RNC’s operations.

Clinton cited a death count similar to the latest claim from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC currently categorizes 160,000 deaths as “involving COVID-19.”

Clinton wrote, “What we saw last night sums up so much of the Trump administration: A law-breaking convention on your dime, on the lawn of your house, to celebrate a president like a king for overseeing the needless deaths of 180,000 Americans—and counting.”

Clinton attached a photo of protesters forming a message reading, “TRUMP FAILED 180000+ DIED.”

What we saw last night sums up so much of the Trump administration: A law-breaking convention on your dime, on the lawn of your house, to celebrate a president like a king for overseeing the needless deaths of 180,000 Americans—and counting. pic.twitter.com/qmoxmOLe4w — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2020

Left-wing and Democrat-aligned news media critiqued what they claimed was a lack of “social distancing” and mask-wearing at the RNC. The Washington Post published an article titled, “Few masks, little distancing: Trump celebrates at crowded White House party largely devoid of coronavirus precautions.” CNN ran a headline reading, “Few masks, lack of social distancing at final night of RNC.” ABC declared, “What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored.”

Christine Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s eldest daughter, characterized the RNC as “illegal” due to “no masks” and “no distancing.” Her Twitter profile image is a photo of her wearing a mask.

Live look at the Illegal White House convention:

No masks.

No distancing.

No telling who among them will be the next Herman Cain.#DontTrustTrump with your lives!! pic.twitter.com/kHa36uixSc — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) August 28, 2020

Assorted left-wing pundits and Democrat operatives similarly described the RNC as “illegal.”

Tonight, Donald Trump is hosting an illegal, taxpayer subsidized campaign rally at the White House and we cannot let him get away with it. Here are my thoughts on how Democrats can make Trump pay a price for his convention crimes. https://t.co/Ez6mbrCgSC — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 28, 2020

I am the grandson of immigrants. I am the father of an immigrant. I am also a law-abiding government worker.

Trump's hijacking of a naturalization ceremony was disgusting – and illegal. A new low in a dark, narcissistic convention. https://t.co/LWhr5IDnxX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 26, 2020

Was this event illegal? Yes. Is forcing someone to be a part of your political convention without their consent totally unethical? Of course. But you can't argue with those optics! https://t.co/hkolOGezg7 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 27, 2020

This isn’t “innovation.” You’ve never seen a convention at the White House before because it’s illegal. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 28, 2020

Clinton said on Monday that Joe Biden should not concede the presidential election “under any circumstances.” She also told her former presidential campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri that Democrats “have to have a massive legal operation” on Election Day and that she knows “the Biden campaign is working on that.”