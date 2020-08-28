Kamala Harris: ‘I Am Radically in Love with My Country’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told NBC’s Today show on Friday: “‘I am radically in love with my country.”

Her comments came the morning after she declared: “The reality is that the life of a black person in America has never been treated as fully human.”

Harris, who is the running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic Party presidential ticket, stirred controversy with that comment, made in a “prebuttal” address before President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday evening.

NBC’s Craig Melvin appeared to offer Harris a way to dispel concerns that she is too far left (from the NBC transcript):

Melvin: Perhaps you’ve heard one of the chief criticisms of the Biden/Harris Ticket by some is you’re radical. You’re a radical liberal. And some who are saying they’re not liberal enough. Harris: The most important point I think can be made about the diversity of who we are is an embrace of who we are. That’s who we are as democrats. We embrace who we are. We’re not requiring people to march and fall in line. If you want to call that radical, perhaps it is in the eyes of Donald Trump. But I would say a quest for unity and a fight for an America that sees everyone and a vision of the future of America in which everyone can see themselves is reflective of who we are and who we are aspire to be as a nation and our strength as a nation. Melvin: So it sound like you’re a radical centrist. Harris: I am saying I’m radically in love with my country.

The media have attempted to portray Harris as a “moderate,” though she had the most left-wing record of any Senator in 2019.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.