A ‘Sad Display’—Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump’s Visit to Kenosha

Joe Biden’s campaign criticized President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, calling it a “sad display.”

Kate Bedingfield, the former vice president’s deputy campaign manager, issued a statement shortly after Trump returned from the trip, claiming the president had “failed once again to meet the moment.”

“Kenosha is in pain, not only from the tragedy of senseless violence, but from immense and avoidable suffering wrought by the Trump administration’s failed and reckless management of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic devastation that has followed,” Bedingfield said, adding the public “didn’t hear a word about a plan to finally control this crisis.”

“While disappointing to every American, this sad display comes as no surprise,” she added.

Bedingfield’s remarks come one day after Biden commenced in-person campaigning with a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In his remarks, Biden addressed the mounting social unrest that has swept most of the country since the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police.

While the former vice president spent a portion of his speech criticizing violence and urging supporters to stand against it “in every form it takes,” Biden claimed the blame for such disorder rested with the current commander-in-chief.

“He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order’ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is,” the former vice president said. “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?”