Live Updates*** Massachusetts Primary Results

Massachusetts holds its primary elections on Tuesday. Incumbent progressive Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), whom Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) backed early, faces a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA), whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently endorsed. In the House, incumbent Richard Neal (D-MA) faces a challenge from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

All times Eastern.

8:50 PM: Markey leading in Kennedy’s home town (Newton).

Markey is winning Newton & Brookline right now, which are in Kennedy's old seat. But they were never part of his coalition—they are elite, progressive suburbs. #MAsen — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) September 2, 2020

8:45 PM: Markey with a slight lead.

Massachusetts Democratic Senate Results: Markey: 52.6% / 27,075

Kennedy: 47.4% / 24,376 51,451 Votes Total — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 2, 2020

8:42 PM: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) wins his primary:

Decision Desk HQ projects Seth Moulton has won the MA House District 06 Democratic Primary. Race called at 08:29 PM Easternhttps://t.co/k0wDj3IkeQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 2, 2020

It's early but I'd much rather be Markey right now based on what I'm seeing. #MASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 2, 2020

Kennedy takes 52% w/ 13k votes counted in Worchester.* That might not be good enough there. We'll see. #MASEN *just kidding — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 2, 2020

At the Markey election night party in Malden Center on this lovely evening. I’ll tweet whatever updates there are to be had as the night rolls on. @lisakashinsky is over with Kennedy for us. pic.twitter.com/nuV67z6dXs — Sean Philip Cotter (@CotterReporter) September 1, 2020

Not a typical election night party! This stage in Watertown is where @joekennedy will speak virtually to supporters later tonight. Media is allowed to be here in person but no crowd of supporters due to #COVID. pic.twitter.com/UA4Aul3mDU — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) September 1, 2020

Polls close at 8 p.m.

ROBUST turnout in Fall River Nearly 7,000 mail ballots so far – plus 3,797 in-person votes as of 2pm. So Fall River should go well past 10,000 votes today. "This is going to be one of our higher percentages of voters turning out," an elections official tells me #mapoli #masen — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 1, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Markey early while Pelosi belatedly backed Kennedy, who is a lot like the neoliberal, corporatist, and uninspiring San Francisco Democrat. Justice Democrats ripped Pelosi for her endorsement, saying it shows that there are different sets of rules for progessives and establishment status-quo Democrats.

Progressives have also taken issue with Neal for not using his institutional knowledge and Ways and Means chairmanship to do everything he could to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Massachusetts: You have one of the most progressive Senate delegations in the United States. Today is the day to protect it & champion a Green New Deal👷🏼‍♂️🌎👩🏾‍🌾 🗳 VOTE @EdMarkey for US Senate 🗳 #GreenNewDealmakerpic.twitter.com/E1ajyqEtiM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2020

Nancy Pelosi's endorsement of Joe Kennedy makes one thing clear: there's one set of rules for progressives and another for the party establishment. It's hypocrisy. Chip in $3 to help us take on the blacklist policy and help elect more progressives.https://t.co/JVXZmr1BtP — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) August 20, 2020

Racial justice means dismantling the systemic and structural racism that is killing communities of color, and listening to and fighting alongside these communities to achieve true dignity and justice for all. pic.twitter.com/oDr9evAUSK — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 1, 2020

We will not have justice in our country until we have a government that recognizes that Black lives matter, that holds police accountable, and that rectifies the shameful legacy of environmental racism. Thank you @WillBeamer for your leadership and guidance in this fight. pic.twitter.com/dK5SiJaQja — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 1, 2020

My favorite story of this election cycle: “Rep. Joe Kennedy calls out Sen. Ed Markey for ignoring Massachusetts towns that don't even exist.” https://t.co/O4HcUF5VrT — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) September 1, 2020

Joe Kennedy hasn’t come up with a good rationale for challenging progressive Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts. Today's primary will determine whether that matters, @russellberman writes: https://t.co/olFvlIaNJf — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 1, 2020

“Taking on one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress, Representative @AOC on Tuesday used her political action committee to endorse @AlexBMorse, the small-city mayor who is challenging Representative Richard Neal.” #MA01https://t.co/xme6iYh0dw — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) August 25, 2020

