Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:45 PM: Trump continues to amplify stories about mini-strokes. He keeps talking about it. He now says he has answered more “mean” questions from the “maniacs” than any other president. He mocks Biden for finally taking questions yesterday. He says one questioner was smiling while asking Biden a question. Now he’s back to talking about stories about his “mini-strokes”

7:42 PM: Trump now ripping the Green New Deal. He says it was drawn up by people “who don’t get it” or don’t like the country.

7:40 PM: Trump claims he is an environmentalists. He says countries like China, India, and Germany need to clean up the environment also or “it doesn’t work.” Trump says the left wants to ban straws and mocks paper straws. Trump asks what about the plates, knives, spoons, and the cartons. He says the paper straws disintegrate and his ties would have “no chance.”

TRUMP: "They want to ban straws. Has anybody ever tried those paper straws? They are not working too good. Right? I said, I have had a couple meals at McDonald's, etc, over the years. Wendy's. A friend of mine owns Wendy's, I will give it a plug. Right? Burger King." pic.twitter.com/0lNygt7oHM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2020

7:39 PM: Trump says Biden has no control of what is happening. He claims Kennedy lost in Massachusetts because he wasn’t a radical lefty. Trump seems to have some fondness for the Kennedy family.

7:38 PM: Trump now mocks Biden for putting Beto O’Rourke in charge of guns. He now ridicules Beto for saying he was “born” to be president. Trump relishing in his dream job as Pundit-in-Chief.

7:35 PM: Trump says his numbers have been “up, up, up like a rocket” since his Mount Rushmore speech. He says leftists want to “blow it up” and get rid of Mount Rushmore. Crowd boos when Trump says DC Democrats want to take down the monuments in Washington and change the name of the Washington Monument. Trump praises a group of Italians in New York who protected the statue after “forming a little circle.” Trump says the “agitators decided to leave.”

7:32 PM: After referring to “Joe Hiden” (not to be confused with Joe Haden), Trump sounds like he wants to do a MAGA v. KAG poll before losing interest and railing against the Paris Climate Accord.

7:30 PM: Trump bragging about an important endorsement from the boilermakers’ local union.

BIG DEAL: Boilermakers Local 154 in Pittsburgh endorses @realDonaldTrump! Citing his support of fossil fuels industries and the jobs they create. Tremendous endorsement from a labor union in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.https://t.co/pDzxlhK5oD — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 3, 2020

7;25 PM: Trump warns Western Pennsylvanians that Biden will make every city look like Portland. He says the rioters chased Portland’s radical-left mayor. Trump mocks the mayor for being nice to the rioters, saying they only understand one thing–strength.

Trump says Biden’s plan is to appease the “domestic terrorists” while his plan is to arrest and prosecute them.

7:23 PM: Trump says the “rioters” want Biden to win because they want to let rioters out of jail and roam the streets, defund the police, end cash bail, and hire far-left prosecutors and judges who will let the criminals run wild.

Trump says energy bills will triple in Pennsylvania if Biden gets in the White House and ends fracking. Trump says a lot of Crazy Bernie’s voters supported him because of trade. Trump says Biden still doesn’t get trade.

7:20 PM: Trump claims Biden was “silent” all summer while agitators were chanting “death to America.” He mocks Biden for the low attendance at his events. Trump says there was “nobody there” today in Wisconsin.

7:18 PM: Trump tells Western Pennsylvanians that Democrats “will raise your taxes” and “take away your guns.” He’s now railing about the “fake poll” and “fake everything.” He says the “suppression polls” are made to make you feel depressed. He says he has the real polls and he is leading everywhere. He says his base is bigger and the enthusiasm is greater. Trump says if not for the plague from China, he would have canceled the rallies because the election would have been over.

President Trump slams polls: "They're meant to make you depressed. Are you depressed? You don't look depressed." pic.twitter.com/lr6TgI6R8n — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

7:15 PM: Trump says “we’re rounding the turn” and years ahead of schedule on a vaccine. Trump says Biden is a puppet of the socialist, marxists, and cop-hating extremists.

7:13 PM: Trump says “Joe Biden wants to surrender your jobs to China.” He says Biden wants to surrender the nation to the radical left. Trump says “this election was over” before the Coronavirus but now he has to go back to work. Trump vows to bring the anarchists, looters, and rioters to justice.

As in NH last week, the Trump campaign is distributing signs that read “This is a Peaceful Protest” and “Peaceful Protester,” a nod to what they claim is a double standard where they’ve been criticized for flouting CDC & local guidelines while protests for racial justice have not pic.twitter.com/ZYNCTnO5oM — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 3, 2020

7:12 PM: Trump says it’s great to be in Latrobe. He says he’s going to win Pennsylvania in 61 days and four more years in the White House.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives in Latrobe, PA for a rally. pic.twitter.com/Vgssb5YGjV — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

7:10 PM: Trump getting ready to speak in the important 2020 battleground state.

7:05 PM:

The President has arrived. Here’s video of Air Force One landing in Latrobe, PA: pic.twitter.com/CCLn65BrGW — Kylie Walker (@kylieWTAE) September 3, 2020

7:00 PM: Air Force One about to land.

Norma Day, from Greensburg, broke into tears beside me as Air Force One pulled in. “I love president Trump. He’s changing the world,” she said. “It’s gonna be biblical.” pic.twitter.com/tvamDvbDs9 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) September 3, 2020

6:45 PM: Trump heading to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The King played a round of golf with anyone he potentially wanted to go into business with because he knew golf revealed everything he needed to know about a person.

I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer – There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him. See you tonight in Latrobe! pic.twitter.com/reDdJIe4WX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Dark storm clouds in the distance as Air Force One wheels up for airport rally in Latrobe, PA. It's his 4th visit this year to must-win Pennsylvania. His 16th visit since taking office. Yes, that's a C32A/757 again serving as AF-1 this trip. pic.twitter.com/h6HJexO2bK — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 3, 2020

Raucous crowd awaits Trump in Latrobe:

Overflow crowd at President Trump’s event in Latrobe, PA‼️ Pennsylvania is TRUMP COUNTRY‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oYo92ve4Kx — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) September 3, 2020

Supporters of President Trump are lined up to take shuttles into Arnold Palmer airport for the president’s arrival tonight at 7pm in Latrobe @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/yNQxZO92Ow — Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) September 3, 2020

People waited for hours in line to hopefully get inside to see the president. Doors opened to the public a few moments ago. pic.twitter.com/rMlqebI6Re — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 3, 2020

Advance crew doing sound checks at Latrobe as Trump supporters settle n for a long wait for President’s 7 pm rally. pic.twitter.com/l0KdRqCuuZ — Debra Erdley (@deberdley_trib) September 3, 2020

President Trump to speak in Latrobe at 7. pic.twitter.com/EbLsaTABjw — Dave Sutor (@Dave_Sutor) September 3, 2020

Setting the scene: crowds are beginning to file in ahead of President Trump’s rally. We’ll have updates throughout our newscasts tonight on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/CBpoujISvQ — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 3, 2020

The crowd continues to grow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport ahead of @realDonaldTrump rally scheduled tonight at 7. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7ZWSKEa0Ix — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) September 3, 2020

The setup for President Trump’s address at @PalmerAirport in Latrobe. He’s expected to speak around 7 pm pic.twitter.com/eyEnCnFbPt — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) September 3, 2020

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Hundreds of people are lined up outside the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe waiting for President Trump to arrive. @WJACTV pic.twitter.com/1nBGKTM6Cl — Sydney Jaxtheimer (@sydney_jax) September 3, 2020

Trump is visiting Latrobe, PA about an hour away from Pittsburgh tonight. Took a detour to The Trump House on my way to covering it. pic.twitter.com/ZHo9A5clQ2 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) September 3, 2020