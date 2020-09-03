***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

All times Eastern.

7:45 PM: Trump continues to amplify stories about mini-strokes. He keeps talking about it. He now says he has answered more “mean” questions from the “maniacs” than any other president. He mocks Biden for finally taking questions yesterday. He says one questioner was smiling while asking Biden a question. Now he’s back to talking about stories about his “mini-strokes”

7:42 PM: Trump now ripping the Green New Deal. He says it was drawn up by people “who don’t get it” or don’t like the country.

7:40 PM: Trump claims he is an environmentalists. He says countries like China, India, and Germany need to clean up the environment also or “it doesn’t work.” Trump says the left wants to ban straws and mocks paper straws. Trump asks what about the plates, knives, spoons, and the cartons. He says the paper straws disintegrate and his ties would have “no chance.”

7:39 PM: Trump says Biden has no control of what is happening. He claims Kennedy lost in Massachusetts because he wasn’t a radical lefty. Trump seems to have some fondness for the Kennedy family.

7:38 PM: Trump now mocks Biden for putting Beto O’Rourke in charge of guns. He now ridicules Beto for saying he was “born” to be president. Trump relishing in his dream job as Pundit-in-Chief.

7:35 PM: Trump says his numbers have been “up, up, up like a rocket” since his Mount Rushmore speech. He says leftists want to “blow it up” and get rid of Mount Rushmore. Crowd boos when Trump says DC Democrats want to take down the monuments in Washington and change the name of the Washington Monument. Trump praises a group of Italians in New York who protected the statue after “forming a little circle.” Trump says the “agitators decided to leave.”

7:32 PM: After referring to “Joe Hiden” (not to be confused with Joe Haden), Trump sounds like he wants to do a MAGA v. KAG poll before losing interest and railing against the Paris Climate Accord.

7:30 PM: Trump bragging about an important endorsement from the boilermakers’ local union.

7;25 PM: Trump warns Western Pennsylvanians that Biden will make every city look like Portland. He says the rioters chased Portland’s radical-left mayor.  Trump mocks the mayor for being nice to the rioters, saying they only understand one thing–strength.

Trump says Biden’s plan is to appease the “domestic terrorists” while his plan is to arrest and prosecute them.

7:23 PM: Trump says the “rioters” want Biden to win because they want to let rioters out of jail and roam the streets, defund the police, end cash bail, and hire far-left prosecutors and judges who will let the criminals run wild.

Trump says energy bills will triple in Pennsylvania if Biden gets in the White House and ends fracking. Trump says a lot of Crazy Bernie’s voters supported him because of trade. Trump says Biden still doesn’t get trade.

7:20 PM: Trump claims Biden was “silent” all summer while agitators were chanting “death to America.” He mocks Biden for the low attendance at his events. Trump says there was “nobody there” today in Wisconsin.

7:18 PM: Trump tells Western Pennsylvanians that Democrats “will raise your taxes” and “take away your guns.” He’s now railing about the “fake poll” and “fake everything.” He says the “suppression polls” are made to make you feel depressed. He says he has the real polls and he is leading everywhere. He says his base is bigger and the enthusiasm is greater. Trump says if not for the plague from China, he would have canceled the rallies because the election would have been over.

7:15 PM: Trump says “we’re rounding the turn” and years ahead of schedule on a vaccine. Trump says Biden is a puppet of the socialist, marxists, and cop-hating extremists.

7:13 PM: Trump says “Joe Biden wants to surrender your jobs to China.” He says Biden wants to surrender the nation to the radical left. Trump says “this election was over” before the Coronavirus but now he has to go back to work. Trump vows to bring the anarchists, looters, and rioters to justice.

7:12 PM: Trump says it’s great to be in Latrobe. He says he’s going to win Pennsylvania in 61 days and four more years in the White House.

7:10 PM: Trump getting ready to speak in the important 2020 battleground state.

7:00 PM: Air Force One about to land.

6:45 PM: Trump heading to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The King played a round of golf with anyone he potentially wanted to go into business with because he knew golf revealed everything he needed to know about a person.

Raucous crowd awaits Trump in Latrobe:

