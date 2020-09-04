Joe Biden: ‘Win or Lose, I’m Gonna Go Down Fighting’

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday attempted to highlight his combative spirit, telling Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents during a community event no matter what happens in his run for the White House, they can be assured he will go down fighting.

A seemingly confused Biden later contradicted his own advice by denying the prospect of defeat. The exchange(s) went like this:

BIDEN: “I really am optimistic. I promise you, win or lose, I’m gonna go down fighting.”

Then the prospect was broached again:

MODERATOR: “We’ll go down fighting with you.”

BIDEN: “We’re not gonna go down.”

MODERATOR: “We’re definitely not going down.”

See for yourself here:

Joe Biden / YouTube

Biden spent Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha, as Breitbart News reported.

The community event he attended was called to address the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.