Live Updates*** Trump Holds Michigan Rally

7:43 PM: Trump says Biden wants to protect Black lives, but his radical policies will cut short the lives of thousands of young African-Americans. He says if Biden is elected, you’ll have crime like never before. He rips Biden from accepting the endorsement of Portland’s district attorney who lets rioters back on the street. Trump says Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists while he wants to lock them up.

He says if Biden is elected, the far-left radicals will be running the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and the Supreme Court.

Trump says “your vote will save America.”

7:42 PM: Trump now going back to the law and order theme, saying he will support the heroes of law enforcement. Trump says he doesn’t think there is any law enforcement officer who is against him.

7:41 PM: When the crowd chants that they love Trump, he kids and says to stop saying that because he may start to cry and ruin his image.

7:40 PM: Trump says cities run by Republicans are doing very well while those run by Democrats are filled with rioters.

7:38 PM: Trump says Democrats want to erase borders and indoctrinate kids with poisonous anti-American lies in the schools.

7:36 PM: Trump says Democrats want to delay the vaccine and destroy your suburbs. He asks the crowd if they want Antifa members in their suburbs. He says he won’t allow that to happen. “The suburbs are the American Dream,” Trump says, then saying he has protected the suburbs.

7:35 PM: Trump says Dem. governors are not opening up states for “political reason.” Trump says Michigan needs a governor that lets Michigan play Big Ten football.

7:33 PM: After saying Biden is controlled by “AOC plus three” and the “super libs,” Trump says he convinced Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to get car plants to come to Michigan and says they better vote for him because he brought back so many plants.

7:28 PM: Trump promises a “safe and effective” vaccine by the end of the year. He claims there will be a vaccine soon.

7:27 PM: Trump now getting ready to commentate on Biden’s CNN interview as the Pundit-in-Chief. Trump says Biden conceded in the interview that the USMCA is better than NAFTA. Trump says Biden made a “mistake” from his standpoint because “he doesn’t know what’s going on.”

President Trump: "Biden supported every disastrous, globalist sellout for over a half a century." pic.twitter.com/bI2jzqrmFe — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2020

7:26 PM: Trump says the left wants to get rid of him so they can come after his supporters.

7:24 PM: Trump says Biden also wants to eliminate borders and “flood your state with refugees” from “terrorists hot spots” from around the world like Syria, Yemen, and Somalia. Trump says Biden and Bernie want a 700 percent increase. He says Biden has also pledged to terminate national security travel bans and will overwhelm the state with Jihadi refugees and others during a pandemic. Crowd chants: “Build the wall!”

7:23 PM: Trump says he is running to keep jobs in Michigan. He says before the China plague, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world. “And now we’re building it again,” Trump says, again referring to the “super V” recovery. Trump says the future doesn’t belong to China and, “if we win, America wins.”

President @realDonaldTrump: “We obliterated the ISIS caliphate and built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and now we are doing it again.” pic.twitter.com/mdzIL6cBuG — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 10, 2020

7:21 PM: Trump claims he has seen polls that show him up in Michigan. He then praises GOP Senate candidate John James after spotting him in the crowd.

7:20 PM: Trump, sensing the crowd’s enthusiasm, says this is not the crowd of someone who comes in second place. He says he felt the same energy in 2016 when 30,000 people showed up to his rallies in Michigan.

7:17 PM: Crowd greets Trump with “USA!” chants. Trump tells the crowd: “We’ve brought you a lot of car plants.” Trump promises a lot more. Trump tells the crowd that this is the most important election in the history of the country. He reminds the crowd that Biden has devoted his career to outsourcing Michigan’s jobs. Crowd boos loudly. He says Biden has been a globalist sellout for half a century. He says Biden has surrendered the country’s jobs to China and he wants to surrender the country to the mob. Trump says if Biden wins, China, rioters, arsonists, and the flag-burners win. Trump says he wouldn’t worry about it because he’s not going to win.

7:15 PM: Crowd fired up for Trump.

7:05 PM: Air Force One has landed, and the rally will start shortly.

6:45 PM: Another packed crowd awaits Trump. Air Force One expected to land soon at MBS International Airport.

Air Force One wheels up from @Andrews_JBA en route Saginaw, MI for campaign rally this evening in nearby Freeland. By my count, it'll be his 22nd campaign rally this year, his 96th since taking office. pic.twitter.com/MyuTsWPA3N — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 10, 2020

