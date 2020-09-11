The Republican State Leadership Committee held a conference call with reporters this week to discuss strategy for President Donald Trump’s reelection and to reject the Democrat’s narrative that election results could be hampered by the coronavirus and counting mail-in ballots.

Austin Chambers, president of the committee, told reporters that election results will be definitive even if delayed.

“Look, what we’re focused on doing is winning elections,” Chambers said. “Whether they’re conducted by majority vote by mail, absentee, or in person or earlier, however you want to vote.”

“We’re focused on making sure Republicans turn out to vote and that we win elections,” Chambers said. “Despite any nonsense, we want to make sure that we’ve done our job.”

“We leave everything on the field and we win election,” Chambers said, “What we want to do is win the election.”

“If those results are on election night and we win – great. If those results are a couple of days later of counting votes – fine,” Chambers said. “We just want to win.”

Chambers then shared the committee’s strategy as election day approaches.

“It’s important to understand where we are as we sit here 55 days out from the election,” Chambers said. “Republicans have come through the toughest environment that I think we’ve been through as a party in the last couple of decades. We’ve come through the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve come through economic uncertainty. We’ve got a presidential election where the public polls were not completely in our favor, but that’s starting to rebound.”

“This election will decide whether we defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it.”



The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/k7STHSk5c6 — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) September 9, 2020

Chambers said he believes the Democrat prediction of a blue wave win on November 3 will not happen.

“But despite all of that, I think the Democrats have completely set for themselves unrealistic expectations,” Chambers said. “Our Democratic counterparts said that their goal for the 2020 cycle is to quote, ‘flip everything.’ And I think what we’re going to see play out over the next 55 days, and then again on election day, is that the Democrats fall well short of the expectations that they’ve laid out for themselves.”

“I think Republicans are in a position where we’re going to defy the expectations that have been set for a blue wave,” Chambers said. “And despite the expectations that have been set for Democrats to flip everything, I think Republicans are going to do pretty well 55 days from today to set the standard for what’s at stake.”

When asked by Breitbart News about the Democrats push for vote by mail because of the dangers posed by the coronavirus, Chambers said it will not prevent Trump’s re-election even in the unlikely event that the election results aren’t clear on November 3.

Chambers said the committee are also working to preserve Republican legislative majorities in battleground states like Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Florida.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter