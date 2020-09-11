Abortion lobbyist NARAL warned its followers Thursday that “abortion is front and center” in the upcoming elections and another four years of Donald Trump in the White House will spell disaster for abortion rights.

“They’re making it as clear as can be: four more years of Trump could mean four more Supreme Court justices and the end of reproductive freedom in this country,” the group tweeted Thursday. “We can’t let that happen.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America — formerly the National Abortion Rights Action League — has endorsed Joe Biden for president, underscoring Biden’s staunch commitment to the abortion cause.

“Joe Biden has outlined his commitment to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom by vowing to work to safeguard Roe v. Wade, only appoint judges who will respect Roe, support the repeal of the racist and discriminatory Hyde Amendment, and use executive action to protect and expand access to abortion and contraception, including reversing Trump’s rules gutting reproductive freedom, like the global and domestic gag rules,” NARAL states.

In August, NARAL applauded Mr. Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate, noting that she has earned “a 100% voting record in NARAL Pro-Choice America’s Congressional Record on Choice every year she has served in the U.S. Senate,” meaning that she dependably supported abortion on demand and resisted all attempts to place any restrictions on it.

According to the radicalized abortion lobby, the choice is clear: the Democrat Party has vowed to support abortion-on-demand up to birth whereas the GOP has taken a firm pro-life position, asserting the right to life of unborn infants.

This November, “we have the opportunity to elect Vice President Joe Biden, a deeply compassionate and thoughtful leader who knows that fighting for reproductive freedom for everybody is part and parcel of a just society,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America.

White House, Matt Perdie

“The stakes are high—but NARAL Pro-Choice America was made for this moment,” the group asserts. “We know that abortion is front and center in 2020: Support for abortion rights is at an all-time high and polling confirms reproductive freedom is a major issue for Democratic and Independent voters.”

“NARAL Pro-Choice America and our 2.5 million members are committed to powering Vice President Biden to victory this November and working with his administration to protect and expand access to abortion care and birth control,” she said.

Meanwhile, NARAL has expressed its horror at the prospect of four more years of Donald Trump in the White House, highlighting the consequences of such a scenario for the Supreme Court.

This past summer, NARAL reacted with disgust to the publication of Mr. Trump’s “Supreme Court shortlist,” noting that the list included Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and others.

NARAL has announced plans to invest $34.7 million to elect pro-abortion politicians this November, promoting “an integrated organizing, communications, digital, and political program designed to win races up and down the ballot, from statehouses to the White House.”

Key to NARAL’s strategy, the group says, is “reaching, persuading, and mobilizing key voter segments including soft-partisan persuadable women voters.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome