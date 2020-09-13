Live Updates*** Trump Holds Nevada Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Sunday evening rally in Henderson, Nevada.

10:47 PM: Trump says Dana White’s critics once said his sport was too violent. Trump says people don’t know how “violent” Americans are…

Trump says White is just an “incredible guy” before asking him to stand up. Trump says White “brought along a few of his friends” (UFC fighters). He not introduces UFC’s Colby Covington.

10:46 PM: Trump now introduces Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts. No mention of Alec Mills’s no hitter today or Vegas native Kris Bryant.

10:45 PM: Trump says Republicans will take back the house “because people don’t like Nancy Pelosi.” He mocks the House Speaker, saying even the owner of the salon she frequents turned her in….Trump

10:42 PM: Trump again says the next president will have up to four Supreme Court picks. He says “if you want the Second Amendment” and “life” then “you’ve got to have the court.”

10:41 PM: Trump says a guy like Biden would “eradicate Nevada’s economy” and make it impossible for the state to compete. He says the shutdowns are “all political” and everything will open up the day after the presidential election.

10:39 PM: Crowd chanting “ALL LIVES MATTER” and “USA!” to drown out protesters.

10:37 PM: Trump says “America is the most exceptional nation on earth” and “our destiny is blessed by God.”

Trump rips New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for saying America was never that great before mocking his brother “Fredo” for his low ratings.

10:35 PM: Trump says the great thing about the digital age is we have everything on tape. He says he has a “Biden’s best” reel on Biden. Trump says past presidents didn’t put America first and “didn’t take care of our country.”

Trump says Biden doesn’t believe in the country before saying he doesn’t think that’s true because Biden “doesn’t have a clue.” He says the left-wing radicals who control Biden don’t believe this country because they said America, at the DNC convention, was “wicked.” He says the DNC was “the most depressing convention.”

10:32 PM: Trump says he has put a lot of money in Nevada, and it’s been a great investment. Trump says Nevada is a great place but has a “governor right now who is a political hack.”

10:31 PM: Trump says he would love to see a law that sends flag-burners to jail for a year. Trump says it’s not freedom of speech….”if you burn the flag, you should go to jail for one year.”

10:30 PM: Trump now thanks the Las Vegas Police Protection Association for their support.

10:28 PM: Trump says Harris is considered “far more liberal” than Bernie Sanders and says: “I don’t think your state is into that.”

10:27 PM: Trump says people may not like his personality before saying: “I’m what you need.” Crowd chants: “We love you! We love you!”

10:23 PM: Trump says if you are an “animal” who murders a police officer, you should get the death penalty. He also says Biden wants people like the Boston Bomber to vote after, he claims, Bernie started the movement to give prisoners the right to vote. Trump says Biden is “too weak” to be president and not smart enough as well. Trump says Biden wasn’t smart 25 years ago.

President @realDonaldTrump: If you murder a police officer, you should receive the death penalty pic.twitter.com/8Kzg38WJ37 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 14, 2020

10:21 PM: Trump says Biden’s “anti-police crusade” must stop. Trump now rips “stupid” corporations giving hundreds of millions of dollars to organizations that want to defund police. Trump says they should give money to the crime victims and the fallen officers. He says these “stupid” corporations have no idea what they are doing.

10:18 PM: Trump says “now the gloves are off” in the presidential campaign. Like he first said last night, Trump says after Biden ran an ad claiming Trump called Americans who have served in the military losers, he can not attack Biden viciously.

Trump says “we need very sharp people” and “Joe is not qualified for this position.” He says, unlike China’s Xi and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, Biden isn’t “sharp.”

10:16 PM: Trump says “Sleepy Joe” is changing his mind on cutting funding for police. He then says Biden has also changed his mind of fracking and then says Biden doesn’t even know what fracking is.

He says Biden’s running mate is terrible and says we’re going to have a woman president one day, but it’s not going to be her.

10:13 PM: Trump says Biden was silent the entire summer while his far-left supporters rioted and set fire to police departments and courthouses. Trump says Biden called them “peaceful protests.” Trump says Democrats control all of the cities that are having problems. Trump says these cities don’t want his help.

10:12 PM: Trump sends love and support to the families of the two Compton police officers who were ambushed this weekend. Trump says hundreds of officers have been injured because of left-wing riots. Trump says we have plenty of time tonight because “football’s boring as hell.” Trump says people asked him to not do rallies during football games but now they ask him hold rallies during football games.

President Trump: "Football's boring as hell." pic.twitter.com/z73HoKp4s9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2020

He now goes back to saying Biden is waging a war on the police and rips him for not mentioning law and order at his convention.

10:10 PM: Nevada Gov. Sisolak not happy with the rally:

Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 14, 2020

Someone has set up a tripod and small handheld camera on the @CNN spot. I asked if he was affiliated with @CNN he shook his head and said no. People have turned around to yell at @CNN but that’s not them. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/3EGxsfRrjW — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) September 14, 2020

10:07 PM: Trump getting ready to take the stage at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson.

10:00 PM: Biden campaign apparently worried about enthusiasm for Trump in Nevada:

With just 15 minutes until Trump is set to take the stage in Henderson, the Biden campaign announces that Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w0bNrXY8OV — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) September 14, 2020

9:55 PM:

Our photographer, @ellenschmidttt, tells me security at this @realDonaldTrump event is making anyone with Qanon shirts either take them off or turn them inside out before entering. — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) September 13, 2020

9:45 PM: Campaign changing things up a bit tonight.

Another shot of the crowd at of now. Again, @realDonaldTrump does not speak for another 80 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vRvtv0K3f4 — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) September 14, 2020

Here's a shot of the crowd so far, with probably thousands still in line. It will no doubt be standing room only. Masks are minimal among attendees. Seats are shoulder to shoulder. We are indoors Also, there was a noticeable absence of "Tell Me Whys" at the appropriate time. pic.twitter.com/QvIMmNDOae — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) September 14, 2020

Quick Henderson, NV Facts:

-Founded in 1941

-Population 302,070 (2018)

-2nd most populous city in #Nevada

-Demographics (2018)

-76% White

-7.8% Asian

-5.7% African American

-4.7% Multiracial

-4.6% Other

-0.5% Native American

-Median Age 42

-Median Household Income $69k pic.twitter.com/OEJfCgUb7W — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) September 14, 2020

