Joe Biden: ‘I Don’t Read the International Press’

Democratic nominee Joe Biden told a CNN town hall on Thursday night that he does not read international news, but has it “delivered” to him “through my advisers and my old security people.”

Biden’s comment came in response to a question by a retired police chief, who asked what Biden would do to restore public respect for law enforcement and the military, and how he would bring the country together.

Biden did not answer, but claimed that President Donald Trump was responsible for the unrest and violence that has gripped the nation since the Black Lives Matter movement took to the streets in late May in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The former Vice President said: “And think of what the rest of the world is looking [at]. I mean, I don’t read the international press, but I get it delivered to me all the time through my advisers and my old security people. They’re looking at us like, “What in God’s name is going on in the United States of America?”

The media mocked Biden’s former opponent, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), during the 2008 campaign when she was unable to name the newspapers she read daily.

Biden has tended to avoid questions from the press throughout the general election campaign, except at briefings where his advisers grant questions to hand-picked reporters on a prepared list.

