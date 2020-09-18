Live Updates*** Trump Holds Minnesota Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:38 PM: Trump says Biden doesn’t even know what “science” is and mock Biden for drawing circles on the ground because he can’t draw crowds and Biden has to save face. Trump says now they are doing roundtables with Biden because they are embarrassed by the circles.

7:37 PM: Trump says he just saw a poll that showed him down nine in Minnesota.

“I don’t think so,” Trump says. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

7:36 PM: Trump says “we’re rounding the turn on Covid” and says a vaccine is coming. Trump says this is an “amazing country” and “we’re not going to let radical left socialist/communists take over our country.”

7:35 PM: Trump rips “Democrat-run disasters” and says all that was needed was the National Guard to come in and stop the rioting. Trump says if they have any more flare ups, they’ll send them in again.

7:31 PM: Trump talks about Ali Velishi saying the protesters were peaceful while a city was burning behind him wonders if he should shave his head like Velishi. Crowd says “no” and Trump says he would go down 21 points in the polls if he shaved his head.

7:29 PM: Trump talks about rioters rampaging across Minnesota and says the good police officers are “not allowed to do their job.” Trump says they were told to leave the precinct and the “rioters” knocked the place down.

Trump this would have never happened under New York Mayors Fiorello La Guardia and Rudy Giuliani.

7:28 PM: Trump says he was motivated to get Big Ten football back after Biden ran a commercial blaming him for football not starting on time.

7:27 PM: Trump says he is “your wall between the American Dream and chaos.”

“I’m your wall,” Trump says.

Trump says he once asked a Senator who is the dumbest Senator and the Senator answered “Joe Biden.” Trump says this was 25 years ago.

7:25 PM: Trump says “Sleepy Joe” will turn Minnesota into a “refugee camp” and overwhelm your childrens’ schools, overcrowd their schools, and inundate their hospitals. Trump also says Biden will get rid of the jihadist travel ban and open the floodgates to terrorists.

Trump says his administration deported numerous illegal alien Somalies today and “your children are much safer as a result. Thank you President Trump.”

7:22 PM: Trump tells Minnesotans one of the most important issues is refugees. Trump then ask how the hell did Ilhan Omar win re-election.

“It’s unbelievable,” Trump says.

Trump says everyone needs to know Sleepy Joe’s plan to flood the state with Somali refugees. He says Biden has promised a 700 percent increase in the importation of refugees from the most dangerous places in the world, including Yemen, Syria, and Somalia.

Trump says Minnesota will be “overrun and destroyed” if Biden and and the radical left wins.

Trump says they allow people to blow up things and loot while they are protesting and says he decided to call his rallies “protests against stupidity.”

7:17 PM: An energetic Trump thanks the audience for attending the rally on “fast notice.” Trump says he’s going to win Minnesota because Democrats did nothing for Minnesota except close up the state. Trump says a lot of people “weren’t treated right” until he came along.

7:16 PM: Trump exits the airplane and is ready to start the rally. This is the first time a U.S. president has visited Bemidji.

7:02 PM: Air Force One is landing and the rally should get started soon. Another high-energy crowd.

6:55 PM: Biden says he’s confident as he follows Trump around the Midwest after the president called out “Hidin’ Biden” for staying in his “basement.”

Biden, to reporters, departing Minnesota: “feel very good about Minnesota. I feel very good about Wisconsin. I feel very good about the Midwest generally.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 18, 2020

Some images showing the sheer size of the crowd in Bemidji today. I’d estimate between 1,000 and 2,000 people are here for the president’s rally. #onassignment for @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/uVATIwk5KK — Alex Kormann (@KormannAlex) September 18, 2020

6:50 PM: Air Force One expected to arrive shortly.

Trump supporters wait for security screening prior to this evening’s rally in Bemidji – in a congressional district Trump won by 30 percentage points 4 years ago. “Red kingdom. Trump’s going to win. It’s gonna be a Landslide,” Trump supporter Darryl Mudz said. pic.twitter.com/fxLZJGBJtG — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

LIVE: Thousands of Trump supporters waiting for doors to open in Minnesota… https://t.co/EaY5p57QzP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020

On my way to the Great State of Minnesota. See you soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/VcuGkJRmEH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to host a rally in Bemidji, Democratic challenger Joe Biden flew into Duluth to meet with union members. https://t.co/Pk9ETrEps2 pic.twitter.com/lHlvIqLliw — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 18, 2020

Inside the Trump rally as seats and bleachers fill more than two hours before Air Force One lands.

Volunteer Sandy Guyan of Bemidji said "We need to make this state red." She just missed getting to see the president when he visited Duluth in 2018. pic.twitter.com/cmkPNZM3CH — Brooks Johnson (@readbrooks) September 18, 2020

MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is here and told me having the president on the ballot is "the greatest asset" for other key state races.

Senate candidate Jason Lewis, 8th District Rep. Pete Stauber and 7th District candidate Michelle Fischbach expected to speak. — Brooks Johnson (@readbrooks) September 18, 2020

A HUGE crowd of supporters came out for Biden’s Minnesota visit… TRUMP SUPPORTERS! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z6HedvnJIr — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 18, 2020