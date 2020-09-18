Nolte: Joe Biden Says ‘All the People Would Still Be Alive’ if Trump Handled Pandemic Differently

Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump for all the people who died of coronavirus during CNNLOL’s fake town hall Thursday night.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning,” a barely conscious Biden yelled, “all the people would still be alive. All the peoples — I’m not making this up — just look at the data. Look at the data.”

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: "If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data." pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

CNNLOL’s Anderson Cooper stood by like just another one of Jeff Zucker’s eunuchs and said nothing, naturally.

“What is this data you speak of, Mr. Vice President?” might have been a good follow up, but this is CNNLOL we’re talking about. No journalism allowed.

CNNLOL’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta spread the same lie this morning. You see, “a source” told Gupta that “80 to 90 percent” of Americans who died of the China Virus could have lived if Trump had just followed the guidelines.

CNN’s @drsanjaygupta: “A source told me” Trump could have saved “80 to 90 percent” of Americans who died of Covid pic.twitter.com/Bu7q1ziojE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2020

“A source told me” is now enough to say stuff on CNNLOL.

Not even a high-placed source, just a “source” — who could literally be anyone.

Hey, it’s not Gupta has ever lied to us before — except, yeah, he has.

What no one at CNNLOL wants to say is that if it weren’t for mismanaged states like the Democrat-run New York and New Jersey, we actually would be looking at a fatality rate that was much closer to that lower number.

Remember, it was Trump closing down flights from China while Democrats told residents to go to Chinatown.

Got to give Joe this — it’s smart politics. Blaming Trump for all those deaths is real smart politics. Joe stays on offense. Trump’s put on defense. That’s how you win presidential elections in the TV era.

Sorry, just the way it is.

And then, as if to prove there is a conspiracy between Democrats and the media to over-hype the dangers of the coronavirus, here’s what Joe and Jeff Zucker’s Eunuch did when they thought no one was looking.

When Joe and Anderson think no one’s looking, the coronavirus isn’t that big of a deal is it?

