Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

All times Eastern.

6:35 PM: Trump expected to arrive shortly. Republican candidates making the Supreme Court a big campaign issue to energize the base.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive imminently for his Fayetteville, NC rally. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is playing so loud over the speakers the press riser is vibrating from the bass. pic.twitter.com/mR1fDN35aD — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 19, 2020

6:10 PM: Another energetic crowd in North Carolina for Trump’s first campaign rally since the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump boards Air Force one en route to NC for rally pic.twitter.com/uiJ9Esx0fE — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 19, 2020

Pres says a woman tops his list for a Supreme Court nominee. Told reporters he thinks he'll "most likely" nominate a woman. Thinks he'll announce his nominee next week. Says his list of nominees is "the greatest list ever assembled.” pic.twitter.com/JpiMcQsG3l — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

Pres Trump says he’ll have a nominee soon to fill the Ginsburg vacancy on the Supreme Court. Speaking to reporters before departing for campaign rally in NC, he says he agrees with McConnell about bringing a nomination to the Senate floor. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

At Trump’s rally here in Fayetteville, the pre-rally prayer included a call to include Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family in people’s prayers today — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 19, 2020

These great patriots are waiting for President Trump in North Carolina! Fayetteville is ready for you, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dSFBLDYn0y — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 19, 2020