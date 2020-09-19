***Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

US President Donald Trump arrives to address supporters during a campaign rally at Manchester - Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

6:35 PM: Trump expected to arrive shortly. Republican candidates making the Supreme Court a big campaign issue to energize the base.

6:10 PM: Another energetic crowd in North Carolina for Trump’s first campaign rally since the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 

https://twitter.com/ryanobles/status/1307427754237984768

 

.

