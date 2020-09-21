Foot Locker to Turn Stores into Voter Registration Sites

Foot Locker, in partnership with Rock the Vote, will turn more than 2,000 corporate-owned stores across the country into voter registration sites starting on Tuesday.

Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction store locations are included in the nonpartisan, nonprofit voter registration effort by Rock the Vote to get the vote out to young people.

Each of the company’s more than 2,000 stores will have a kiosk with a special website on which potential voters may check their voter registration status, sign up for election reminders, or register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday, September 22.

“At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today’s youth,” Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson said in a statement.

“In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country’s future—and our collective role in shaping it—has never been more important,” he added.

Rock the Vote was created in 1990 by a group of music executives, and MTV was their first partner. By the end of August, Rock the Vote had reportedly registered more than 870,000 voters.

Other organizations that are not typical hubs for voter registration are opening their doors, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA’s Houston Rockets will use its stadium, the Toyota Center, for a voter registration drive this month.