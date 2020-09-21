***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Ohio Rally

MOSINEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on September 17, 2020 in Mosinee, Wisconsin. According to recent polls, former Vice President Joe Biden has a slight lead over Trump in the state. Trump is expected to campaign in …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Swanton, Ohio.

All times Eastern.

7:40 PM: Air Force One is about to land, and the rally should begin shortly.

7:20 PM: After holding an event for workers in Vandalia, high-energy Trump will hold another big rally in Swanton, Ohio, this evening. Trump concluded his event in Vandalia and is on his way to Swanton.

