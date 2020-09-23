Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Monday that billionaire left-wing disrupter George Soros is actively working to undermine the American political system.

Radio host Eric Metaxas asked Gingrich to explain the bizarre incident that occurred on Fox News last Wednesday, when Fox News cut Gingrich off after he brought up the role of Soros in funding the election of left-wing district attorneys in local races over the past several years.

Gingrich was arguing that the rise in crime in many Democrat-governed cities was partly the result of the presence of anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who had been elected thanks to substantial funding from Soros.

On the Wednesday edition of Outnumbered, co-host Melissa Francis and contributor Marie Harf attempted to silence Gingrich, telling him he did not need to bring Soros into the conversation.

“I know that it looked very strange on television,” Gingrich told Metaxas from Rome Monday. “I think part of it was because we were all remote so we weren’t on the couch, which is the normal pattern for Outnumbered.”

“Look, one of the members — Marie Harf — was actually John Kerry’s press person so her visceral reaction made perfect sense,” Gingrich added. “If you are a left-wing Democrat, you know that if the country learns how much George Soros is doing to undermine and destroy America that is a huge and indefensible position.”

“We checked back channel and there is no Fox pressure against mentioning George Soros,” the former Speaker clarified.

“I think people need to realize that this is a billionaire who actively works every day to undermine the American system and who has spent millions of dollars electing district attorneys who are anti-police and pro-criminal,” he said.

“And it’s a major part of why, for example in New York, they had a 107 percent increase in shootings in August over last year, because the system is just breaking down.”

