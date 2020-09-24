Hillary Clinton Calls Trump ‘Would-be Dictator’; Told Joe Biden Not to Concede ‘Under Any Circumstances’

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted Thursday that President Donald Trump is acting like a “would-be dictator,” claiming he will refuse to allow a peaceful transfer of power in the event Joe Biden wins the election.

“Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy,” Clinton tweeted. “It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously.”

However, Clinton earlier advised Biden not to concede “under any circumstances,” even if it appears Trump won the election, as Breitbart News noted earlier this month:

“We have to have poll workers and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places, this is a big organizational challenge,” she said. “But at least we know more about what they’re going to do. And Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” she continued as Palmieri raised her hands in joy, “Because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

Though she conceded the election on November 9, 2016, by September 2017 Clinton made clear that she still had not accepted the legitimacy of the outcome of the 2016 election.

Clinton has also promoted the idea that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the results of the 2016 election.

“Seriously, you asked Russia to hack me on national television,” Clinton tweeted on October 11, 2018.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked again about Trump’s willingness to accept a loss at a press conference on Thursday.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election, but I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats who have already been on the record saying they won’t accept the results of an election,” McEnany said.

“You have that beautiful quote from Hillary Clinton that Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstance,” McEnany said.

