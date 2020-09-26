Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, hours after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

7:53 PM: Trump rips Biden for being against fracking and tells the crowd: “You’re a big fracker.” Trump says Hillary is crazy after crowd chants “lock her up!” Trump now going over Hillary’s deleted emails and text messages.

7:52 PM: Trump praises the “natural instinct” of one of his supporters for shutting down a protester.

7:49 PM: Crowd boos as Trump talks about Trump ballots found in a wastepaper basket. Trump says Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan are run by Democrats who are in charge of counting ballots. Trump says he is going to be “very careful” and watch the counting.

Trump says “look at this crowd” before adding that the only way Democrats can win is by “cheating on the ballots.”

7:47 PM: Trump mocks Sleepy Joe’s circles and again says he’s making a play for Virginia because Virginia has a governor who only talks about terminating the Second Amendment. He then says he will again win Pennsylvania and win four more years in the White House.

7:46 PM: Trump again says Biden has refused to proved his list of judges because they would be hand-picked by the likes of AOC and Ilhan Omar, who is “always complaining.” Trump asks, of Omar: “How did she come here?”

Trump says the left-wing radicals want to strike down “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. He says these left-wing justices will cripple police departments, protect sanctuary cities, and declare the death penalty unconstitutional for even the most depraved mass murderers.

7:45 PM: Trump says he proudly nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Trump calls her a “brilliant legal mind” and “an extraordinary scholar.” Trump says she’s a little bit better than Biden, after saying that a professor recommended her to the late Antonin Scalia by saying she was her best law student ever, and “she should be running for president” instead of Biden. Trump says she will “defend your God-given rights and freedoms.”

7:42 PM: Trump says the rain is “good luck” and tells the crowd he just came from the Rose Garden of the White House. Crowd chants “fill that seat!”

7:40 PM: Rally about to get started. Electric crowd is ready for Trump.

Air Force One lands at Harrisburg/Middletown, PA., and taxis to the hangar for another Trump rally, 2nd one in five days in the Keystone State, reflecting the importance his campaign places on winning PA., which he won in 2016 but by less than a single percentage point. pic.twitter.com/Wdy0NUvEvQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2020

7:25 PM: Air Force One is wheels down.

As Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” blasts in Middletown, a light drizzle has started at tonight’s outdoor Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/OItQGwA5U2 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 26, 2020

7:15 PM: Trump expected to arrive in about 15 minutes.

The singing of the National Anthem at President Donald Trump’s rally in Middletown. People continue to file on for tonight’s rally. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/H6HSacNR1w — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCBS21) September 26, 2020

The crowd here in Middletown reacting to President Trump walking out to announce his Supreme Court Justice Nominee in Washington. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/UiCLAysode — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCBS21) September 26, 2020

We are in Middletown, PA where President Trump will hold a rally later tonight. A big crowd is already on hand and they are watching as The President formally nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ZePh6uB8WN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 26, 2020

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police coming in to the Trump event at HIA.@WGAL pic.twitter.com/yoP5nMNIBv — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) September 26, 2020

This is the crowd FOUR HOURS before President Trump is set to speak in Middletown, PA tonight! More still coming…this ones going to be huge! See you soon @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/40PHZAXP26 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 26, 2020

Loud cheers in Middletown, PA, where President Donald Trump will rally supporters later tonight. They campaign is steaming Trump’s WH Rose Garden remarks— as Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the crowd here in PA starts chanting “USA!” pic.twitter.com/FvPv5TTYN6 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 26, 2020