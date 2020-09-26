***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, hours after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

All times Eastern.

7:53 PM: Trump rips Biden for being against fracking and tells the crowd: “You’re a big fracker.” Trump says Hillary is crazy after crowd chants “lock her up!” Trump now going over Hillary’s deleted emails and text messages.

7:52 PM: Trump praises the “natural instinct” of one of his supporters for shutting down a protester.

7:49 PM: Crowd boos as Trump talks about Trump ballots found in a wastepaper basket. Trump says Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan are run by Democrats who are in charge of counting ballots. Trump says he is going to be “very careful” and watch the counting.

Trump says “look at this crowd” before adding that the only way Democrats can win is by “cheating on the ballots.”

7:47 PM: Trump mocks Sleepy Joe’s circles and again says he’s making a play for Virginia because Virginia has a governor who only talks about terminating the Second Amendment. He then says he will again win Pennsylvania and win four more years in the White House.

7:46 PM: Trump again says Biden has refused to proved his list of judges because they would be hand-picked by the likes of AOC and Ilhan Omar, who is “always complaining.” Trump asks, of Omar: “How did she come here?”

Trump says the left-wing radicals want to strike down “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. He says these left-wing justices will cripple police departments, protect sanctuary cities, and declare the death penalty unconstitutional for even the most depraved mass murderers.

7:45 PM: Trump says he proudly nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Trump calls her a “brilliant legal mind” and “an extraordinary scholar.” Trump says she’s a little bit better than Biden, after saying that a professor recommended her to the late Antonin Scalia by saying she was her best law student ever, and “she should be running for president” instead of Biden. Trump says she will “defend  your God-given rights and freedoms.”

7:42 PM: Trump says the rain is “good luck” and tells the crowd he just came from the Rose Garden of the White House. Crowd chants “fill that seat!”

7:40 PM: Rally about to get started. Electric crowd is ready for Trump.

7:25 PM: Air Force One is wheels down.

7:15 PM: Trump expected to arrive in about 15 minutes.

